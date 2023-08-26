Grazing cornstalks or drought-stricken corn can fill feed gaps during drought.
There are some nutritional concerns, and producers must commit to moving cattle to new pastures to successfully use cornstalks as feedstuff, but there are benefits.
Cows are selective grazers. They choose the highest protein and most easily digested plant parts first. In corn hierarchy, stalks rank last, but they still fill cow bellies when options are limited. Because cornstalks are fibrous and poorly digested, consumption becomes a problem.
“A beef cow is not going to eat 35 pounds of cornstalks a day,” University of Missouri Extension beef nutritionist Eric Bailey said. “There is simply not enough room in their gut to hold it all. This exacerbates the calorie deficit. Expect a cow to eat at most 1.5% of their body weight per day of these forages.”
By eating the higher-protein parts of the corn first, cows may need few extra supplements. Energy is not limiting during the first 30 days of grazing. Protein will be limiting after 30 days on the same field at 0.5 pound of crude protein per cow per day. Consider herd needs, as the needs of lactating and fall-calving cows or stocker calves may be great, Bailey said.
“Forage resources like this are a step below even poor fescue hay,” he said.
The percentage of total digestible nutrients will be in the mid 40s. Beef cows need a diet that has 50 to 60% TDN, so producers need to make up the difference with supplement.
Crude protein also is likely limiting in straw-based diets, Bailey said. Producers need to make sure cows get at least half a pound of crude protein from supplement to offset the deficiencies in crude protein from straw.
Bailey uses a simple rule of thumb for estimates – bushels per acre divided by 3.5 equals grazing days per acre for a 1,200-pound cow. For example, if the field produced 150 bushels per acre, then an acre would provide enough residue for 42 grazing days (150 divided by 3.5).
For a more accurate estimate, factor in residue produced per bushel of grain. There will be 16 pounds of leaf and husk residue per bushel of grain. In a 150-bushel-per-acre crop, there will be 2,400 pounds of dry feed per acre. Assume one acre per cow per month, and try to leave cows on the field less than two months, Bailey said.
Cover crop, silvopasture incentives
The University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture has about $2 million in initial funding available for producers interested in using cover crops or silvopasture approaches on their farmland.
The deadline to apply for incentive payments is Aug. 31.
Learn more about the program and how to enroll online at cra.missouri.edu/mo-crcl.
The five-year Missouri Climate-Resilient Crop and Livestock Project will provide $17.5 million in incentive funds to the state’s farmers and ranchers. Each year there will be specific sign-up periods for a variety of climate-smart practices.
Specific opportunities for this enrollment period include $30 an acre to plant cereal rye in front of soybeans, $40 an acre to plant a mix of three cover crops in front of corn or other non-legume crops, $15 an acre to use delayed termination with cover crops and $20 an acre for grazing cover crops.
The silvopasture opportunity involves planting trees along the edges of pasture using a management plan developed with the help of staff from the MU Center for Agroforestry and the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture.
Applicants must have operating control of the relevant field or pasture and have a Farm Service Agency farm number. Qualified applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, and after funds are fully allocated this season, remaining qualified applicants will be placed on a waiting list for future funding consideration.
