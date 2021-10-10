Cereal rye as a cover crop may reduce waterhemp populations without yield loss in soybean.
University of Missouri Extension weed specialist Mandy Bish and a team of researchers studied how planting soybean into living cereal rye, or “planting green,” and then terminating the cereal rye affected biomass accumulation, soybean stand and yield and early-season waterhemp emergence.
The team seeded cereal rye at 30, 50, 70, 90 and 110 pounds per acre in late October and early November. At soybean planting, cereal rye ranged 40 to 43 inches. Bish found that higher seeding rates did not increase biomass. Regardless of seeding rates, biomass generated was about 14,500 pounds per acre.
Other findings in the three-year study include:
• Biomass does not affect yield or stand, but soybean planted into cereal rye grew taller than soybean planted into no-cover plots.
• Waterhemp reduced in two of the three years.
“In studies where waterhemp seed in the soil seed bank was extremely high (corresponding to roughly 500 or more plants per square meter), we have not seen cereal rye consistently suppress waterhemp from emerging,” Bish said. “However, when waterhemp densities are around 100 to 200 plants per square meter, we can see the effects of cereal rye on waterhemp suppression.”
Dust suppressant
The Illinois Soybean Association funded a pilot project this fall involving the application of a soy-based dust suppressant at Illinois grain elevators.
BioBlend’s EPID EL Dust Suppressant is a soy-based natural ester dust control product designed to reduce fugitive dust created by vehicle traffic, industrial and agricultural equipment and material handling equipment.
Participating elevators include Prairie Central Cooperative in Chenoa and Meadows, Grainland Cooperative in Eureka, Tettens Grain in Milledgeville and Stanford Grain in Stanford.
“We are pleased that BioBlend could be tested as an effective solution against challenges with dust at elevators this fall, and hope that others will stay tuned for the results of the pilot project and try it out for themselves,” ISA Senior Director of Government Affairs Mike Levin said.
Organic certification cost share
Funding is available to help Missouri farmers and food processors get organic certification for their businesses.
Missouri got $32,950 in federal funds to be used to reimburse up to 50% of producers’ and handlers’ certification costs, with a maximum of $500 per certification scope.
To participate in the program, businesses must get or renew their organic certification, complete an application and document their certification costs incurred Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 1.
Applications and more information about the organic cost share program are available online at agriculture.mo.gov.
