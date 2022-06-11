Two new studies at the University of Illinois found short-term use of cover crops can’t undo decades of soil microbial dynamics in response to continuous corn and heavy nitrogen fertilizer use.
“In the Midwest, our soils are healthy and resilient, but we shouldn’t overestimate them. A soil under unsustainable practices for too long might reach an irreversible threshold,” said Nakian Kim, a doctoral student from the U of I’s Department of Crop Sciences.
Kim’s first study, published in Agronomy, characterized shifts in microbial communities at the genus level, a far higher taxonomic resolution than previous studies.
“Most studies have looked at the microbes very generally, at the phylum level. But even a single phylum may have incredibly vast microbial diversity. Analysis at such levels could not provide insights with enough details, so I looked deeper,” Kim said. “Genus-level responses or stasis can tell us how a soil and its microbial community are responding to soil management practices.”
He found, for example, both long-term fertilization and cover crops favored microbes that could increase the risk of nitrous oxide emissions. Meanwhile, cover crops also enhanced soil biodiversity as microbes with more diverse niches and functions were associated with this practice.
Details like these — especially that cover crops can have both positive and negative effects on soil microbes — may have been missed with broader microbial analyses of the past.
In a second study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, Kim focused on nitrogen cycling by identifying microbial functional genes in soil, rather than characterizing microbes themselves.
“Applying a lot of nitrogen fertilizers definitely disrupted nitrogen cycling communities,” Kim said. He found two years of cover crops had no impact on microbes’ rates of potential nitrification and denitrification, indirect indicators of nitrate leaching and nitrous oxide emission.
“If a system is exposed to disruption of nitrogen-cycling microbial communities long enough, it may develop resistance to conservation practices,” Kim said.
In other words, two years of cover cropping may not have been enough to undo the damage of 36 years of continuous corn and nitrogen fertilizer application. But Kim is eager to test the effects of longer-term cover crop management.
Pest control
More Illinois specialty crop growers are planting in high tunnels to benefit from the extended growing season, increased crop diversity, higher yields and improved quality.
But high tunnels come with their own unique challenges including insect pests that can cause major damage if not controlled.
Using pesticides to control insects can be challenging as not many insecticides are labeled for use within a high tunnel and some insecticides can remove natural predators, making pest outbreaks more likely.
With more than 100,000 different species in North America, insects and other arthropods are found in all types of ecosystems, including agricultural production systems. Many times in a healthy, active ecosystem, a population balance can be struck between insects categorized as pests and their natural enemies, minimizing damage from the insects pests.
How can a balance between pest insects and their natural enemies happen in high tunnel production systems? The answer may be biological control, or intentionally introducing natural predators to control insect pests and reduce crop damage.
Research has shown that biological control is effective on insect pests in greenhouses, but it’s unknown if they work in a high tunnel system, a hoop structure covered with plastic that is passively vented and not completely enclosed.
To help Illinois growers protect their investment, researchers launched a two-year project in spring 2021, releasing insect predators into high tunnels with tomatoes, peppers and a few other crops to see if and how they affected common pest populations of spider mites, aphids, whiteflies and thrips.
