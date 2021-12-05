University of Illinois weed scientists have confirmed resistance to the herbicide dicamba in a Champaign County waterhemp population.
In the study, dicamba controlled 65% of the waterhemp in the field when applied at the labeled rate. And in the greenhouse, plants showed a five- to 10-fold reduction in dicamba efficacy compared with sensitive plants.
It’s not a huge level of resistance, but the population had never been sprayed with dicamba or its relative 2,4-D. So why did waterhemp stop responding to the herbicides?
“When we use herbicides, we select for plants that can survive those herbicides through a variety of mechanisms. Historically, that was target-site mutation, but now, more and more, we’re seeing metabolic resistance, where the weeds are activating detoxification genes before the chemicals can do harm. And so these weed populations are accumulating suites of genes that are active against various herbicides, and there’s cross-reactivity,” said Pat Tranel, professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and co-author on the study.
Origin of resistance aside, 65% control, particularly by a synthetic auxin, is not good enough.
“At 65 to 75% control, a farmer might not realize they’re dealing with resistance and instead might just think they screwed up during application,” Tranel said.
The team tested dicamba resistance in the same field back in 2014 and 2015, showing 80% efficacy. The decline to 65% just a few years later — the field work in the current study was done in 2018 — is not a good trend.
Dicamba has been used in Illinois for at least 50 years, but with more acreage being planted in dicamba-tolerant soybeans, use of the chemical is on the rise.
“We’re going to continue to use herbicides on the vast majority of acres in this state. We’re not going to stop … but it’s time to go back to what we used to do and try to map out three- or four-year weed control programs and not just do this on a yearly basis,” said study co-author Aaron Hager, associate professor and Extension specialist in crop sciences.
“We’re going to have to do something in addition to herbicides to try to get to the end of the growing season without any seed production. Anything short of that, and evolution continues.”
Recycling oil
National Biodiesel Board members harvest and recycle used cooking oil into biodiesel and renewable diesel, helping to keep food costs down while lowering carbon emissions.
Companies collect used cooking oil from restaurants and recycle it to produce high-quality biodiesel, which they sell to local businesses, governments, fleets and even use themselves. They’re keeping a waste product out of landfills and helping restaurants keep prices down by finding a second use for their waste product.
Similarly, when biodiesel is produced from soybean oil it helps keep the price of soy protein meal — which is 80% of the bean and used in livestock feed — affordable. This, in turn, helps keep prices for meat, eggs and dairy more affordable than they would be if there was no market for the surplus oil — the remaining 20% of the bean.
“Biodiesel made from used cooking oil is especially good for the environment,” said Jennifer Case, founder and CEO of New Leaf Biofuel in San Diego. “It can significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to petroleum diesel. It can be used in virtually any diesel engine up to 20%, and it can also be blended with renewable diesel up to 20%, which allows for a complete drop-in replacement for petroleum diesel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.