Dry conditions continue to intensify across Missouri, especially the southern half of the state.
“June was overall a hotter-than-average month for Missouri, averaging about 2 degrees above normal, and it was also a dry month for most locations,” University of Missouri Extension State Climatologist Pat Guinan said.
Parts of central and southern Missouri have gotten less than 0.50 inches of rain since early June. Impacts are notable, with brown lawns and stressed crops, gardens and pastures, Guinan said. Pond levels also are dropping with little rainfall and high evaporation rates. Without significant and widespread rainfalls, conditions will continue to quickly deteriorate, especially with extreme heat.
The public is invited to submit information to help local, state and national decision-makers assess drought conditions and impacts in Missouri, Guinan said. Submit information online about conditions in your area to a national survey called Condition Monitoring Observer Reports at go.unl.edu/CMOR_drought.
The survey is for reporting conditions and impacts within the U.S. and its territories. It was developed by the National Drought Mitigation Center, based at the University of Nebraska, in partnership with the National Integrated Drought Information System.
“The survey and map will be helpful when it comes to assessing drought conditions and compiling impact reports at the local, county and state level,” Guinan said.
The survey also lets users submit information on extreme conditions and everything in between from severely dry to severely wet along with image files less than 10 MB in size. Input from Missourians helps decision-makers gain a more complete portrayal of drought and flood conditions affecting the Show-Me State.
“Nobody knows a drought and its impacts better than a person living in the affected area,” Guinan said. “Your local input and expertise are valued and provide additional information on how drought affects your area.”
A related resource is the U.S. Drought Monitor (droughtmonitor.unl.edu), a weekly map showing the location and intensity of drought in the U.S. The map primarily is based on objective measurements such as climatic, hydrologic and soil conditions, as well as reported impacts and observations from hundreds of contributors across the country, Guinan said.
Forage, livestock town halls
University of Missouri Extension ag specialists will share information on current topics in forage and livestock during online town hall meetings in July.
MU Extension’s “Forages and Livestock Hour” is held on the second and fourth Thursdays in July via Zoom and YouTube Live.
“Proper management of livestock and forage within a farming operation is key to profitability,” MU Extension livestock field specialist Patrick Davis said.
On July 14, Ashely Conway-Anderson of the MU Center for Agroforestry will discuss silvopasture systems in Missouri. “Properly managed silvopasture systems provide adequate forage and shade in the summer months for livestock as well as forest products that help maintain farming operation profitability,” Davis said.
A panel of MU Extension plant science specialists will talk about fall fertilization and planning forage for fall and winter grazing at the July 28 meeting.
MU Extension State Climatologist Pat Guinan will provide a weather update at both July meetings.
Registration for the Zoom sessions is available at ipm.missouri.edu/townhalls. Meetings also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/MUIPM, where recordings of past meetings are available as well.
