Developing a model treating photosynthesis as a dynamic process allowed a University of Illinois team to examine the impacts of the many fluctuations in light that crop leaves experience.
In today’s densely-planted crops, fluctuations including intermittent clouds and overlying leaves are the norm.
Lower efficiency of photosynthesis due to slow adjustment to light changes is estimated to cost up to 40% of potential productivity. If crop leaves could be genetically manipulated to adjust more rapidly, the gain in productivity and efficiency of water-use would be substantial.
“When light changes, the plants need time to get used to it,” said Yu Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at Illinois, who led the work for a research project called Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency. “Our goal is in trying to limit the loss during the transition period.”
RIPE, led by Illinois, is an international research project that aims to increase global food production by developing food crops that turn the sun’s energy into food more efficiently.
In a study published recently in The Plant Journal, RIPE researchers showed that by treating photosynthesis as a dynamic process, they could improve the response time of C4 plants, plants such as corn that use C4 carbon fixation for photosynthesis, to adjust more rapidly to fluctuations in light.
Through modeling and simulation, the team identified two proteins they believe are essential in the adjustment. This summer the group continued their work by partnering with another RIPE research team to regulate the two proteins in corn, sorghum and sugarcane.
“We think this has great potential,” RIPE Director Stephen Long said. “This could improve productivity by 10 to 20%.”
Potash payoff
Rising potash prices prompted many producers to cut back on applications, but that could be a mistake.
University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist Pat Miller said potash is essential to healthy fields and pastures — and it’s important to apply potash to replenish depleted nutrients.
Potash deficiency shows as yellowing along the leaf edges, a symptom that is sometimes confused with soybean cyst nematode.
“Potash-deficient fields are not going to yield their full potential,” Miller said.
Different crops deplete soils of potash at different rates, but all crops remove potash.
Corn yielding 120 bushels per acre removes 35 pounds of potash per acre, while 45-bushel-per-acre soybean removes 65 pounds of potash, so 100 pounds of potash would be needed just to replace what was removed if applying only before corn in a corn-soybean rotation.
“If the soil needed potash to be built up or yields were higher, even more would be needed,” Miller said.
Pastures and hayfields also need potash.
Harvesting three tons of fescue hay removes 100 pounds of potash. “So it is not surprising to find old hayfields that are nearly depleted of available potash,” Miller said.