Christmas trees are central to many holiday celebrations, but behind the scenes, experts with the Weed Science Society of America say it takes a multiyear effort to bring even a single tree to market.
A Fraser fir, for example, is typically eight to 12 years old before it is ready for harvest.
“That means growers must make a long-term commitment to manage weeds across the many stages of a tree’s growth,” said Joseph Neal, a professor and Extension specialist at North Carolina State University.
Weeds can reduce growth rates and quality in Christmas tree crops by competing for nutrients, water and light. They can create a fire hazard, influence needle color and harbor insects and diseases that affect marketability. In addition, vines and tall woody-stemmed weeds and saplings can grow through trees and impede the annual shearing process necessary to promote a pleasing shape.
Experts say weed management starts at the seedling stage to ensure each tree gets off to a good start.
Long-term weed control can vary significantly across growing regions, including in Oregon and North Carolina, the nation’s top two states for Christmas tree production.
In Oregon, growers tend to plant trees in fields treated to remove weeds, and the space between rows often is kept bare until tree roots are well-established. Later, the row alleyways are planted with a grassy vegetative strip to prevent erosion.
Common integrated weed control strategies in Oregon range from flaming, mowing and cultivation to hand-weeding, biological controls and herbicides.
In North Carolina’s Appalachian region where trees are grown on the sides of hills and mountains, most growers embrace low-growing weeds as a management tool. They strive to establish a groundcover made up of diverse woodland plants like dandelions, clover, wood sorrel, violets and buttercup -- either naturally occurring or sown. These low-growing weeds provide a vegetative cover that prevents erosion, adds nitrogen-rich organic matter and impedes the growth of taller weed species that compete with trees.
To keep the groundcover from becoming a problem, growers use extremely low-rate applications of postemergence herbicides to suppress growth and treat tall, problem weeds each fall.
“The key is to keep the groundcover healthy but keep it in check,” Neal said.
Christmas tree traditions
The use of evergreens as a symbol and celebration of life during Winter Solstice celebrations started in ancient Roman and Egyptian times — and evolved over time to be incorporated in celebrations of Christmas in the Germanic areas of Europe.
The National Christmas Tree Association says the first recorded display of a decorated Christmas tree was in 1510 in Riga, Latvia. Trees were decorated with fruit, cookies and candy that would later be shared among family members as gifts after the holiday season.
The association provided Christmas tree folklore and history including:
• By the 1600s, Christmas trees were decorated with ribbon, tin shapes, small books and lace as well as food.
• In 1777, Hessian troops fighting for Britain in the Revolutionary War brought the tradition of the Christmas tree to Colonial America.
• In 1804, U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Dearborn (now Chicago) brought evergreen trees into their barracks at Christmas.
• In 1851, Mark Carr opened a retail Christmas tree lot in New York City, the first in the United States.
• In 1856, Franklin Pierce, the nation’s 14th president, brought the first Christmas tree into the White House.
• In 1923, President Calvin Coolidge started the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, now held every year on the Ellipse between the White House and the Washington Monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.