New crops such as energycane can produce several times more fuel per acre than soybeans, but challenges remain in processing the crops to extract fuel efficiently.
Four new studies from the University of Illinois explore chemical-free pretreatment methods, development of high-throughput phenotyping methods and commercial-scale techno-economic feasibility of producing fuel from energycane in various scenarios.
The studies are part of the Renewable Oil Generated with Ultra-productive Energycane project at U of I. ROGUE focuses on bioengineering accumulation of triacylglycerides in the leaves and stems of energycane, enabling the production of much more industrial vegetable oil per acre than previously possible.
“Soybean is the traditional crop used for biodiesel, but we can get higher yield, more oil and subsequently more biofuel from lipid-producing energycane,” said Vijay Singh, founder professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at U of I and co-author on all four papers.
The studies looked at the best pretreatment methods, the relationship between temperature, inhibitor production and sugar recovery, nuclear magnetic resonance technology and the feasibility of engineered energycane-based biorefinery.
“Energycane is attractive in its ability to grow across a much wider geography of the U.S. southeast than sugarcane. This is a region with much underutilized land, yet capable of rain-fed agriculture,” ROGUE Director Steve Long said.
“As a perennial, energycane is suitable for land that might be damaged by annual crop cultivation. Our research shows the potential to produce a remarkable 7.5 barrels of diesel per acre of land annually. Together with co-products, this would be considerably more profitable than most current land use, while having the potential to contribute greatly to the national U.S. goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”
Show-Me-Select
The deadline is Sept. 1 to sign up for the Show-Me-Select replacement heifer program.
University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Kendra Graham said the heifers will be bred this fall and sold in spring 2022 sales.
There is a $25 per farm membership fee, $2 per head enrollment fee and $20 per head tagging fee. Sale expenses are not included in the fees and are different for each sale.
Program details are available online at extension.missouri.ed/programs/show-me-select-replacement-heifer-program.
Show-Me-Select heifers gained fame for calving ease, which cuts death losses and labor at calving, Graham said. Spring and fall SMS auctions across the state bring higher bids for calving-ease genetics.
Fall sales of spring-calving heifers include 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Kirksville Livestock and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at F&T Livestock Market in Palmyra. Contact Zac Erwin at 660-665-9866 or ErwinZ@missouri.edu for information about the Kirksville sale and Daniel Mallory at 573-985-3911 or MalloryD@missouri.edu for the Palmyra sale.