Researchers are recruiting producers to learn more about industrial hemp, one of the fastest-growing crops across the Midwest.
University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educators work with growers to source field data and provide cutting-edge research through the Midwestern Hemp Database. Producers may apply until July 24 for the 2022 growing season online at go.illinois.edu/HempDatabase.
“The database is an interactive platform, updated weekly, that helps guide growers,” Extension commercial agriculture educator Phillip Alberti said. “Together, we’re working with growers and researchers to understand the performance of industrial hemp varieties used in the Midwest and production practices.”
In 2020 and 2021, more than 180 hemp growers participated in the project, with results available at go.illinois.edu/MHDReport.
In the mutually beneficial project, hemp producers submit information about their crop and university staff analyze and share that data with the public. In exchange, growers receive significantly discounted cannabinoid testing on samples via partnerships with private laboratories. Prices vary according to lab, but range from $35 to $40 per sample.
“Several years in, and we are still figuring out what is and is not working in the Midwest,” Alberti said. “This project allows us to learn a lot in a short period of time while allowing growers to make the most informed decisions possible.”
The impending adoption of U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved rules has made 2022 yet another valuable year to gather the information that growers will use for years to come.
The database is a collaborative project between Michigan State University, U of I, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Purdue University.
“This project puts data from around the Midwest into an easily accessible and interactive format,” Alberti said. “Growers can feel confident using this database to make informed decisions about their operation.”
Marketing specialty crops
The third part of the 2022 University of Missouri Extension Specialty Crop Business Management Series begins July 12.
Virtual sessions meet 6:330 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 2.
MU Extension state horticulture specialist Juan Cabrera-Garcia said the series offers specialty crop growers an opportunity to improve business skills.
The July and August sessions focus on marketing produce.
Topics include understanding market potential, certification to enhance produce marketing, how to create a marketing plan and developing contracts.
New and established farmers will learn how to make informed business decisions to become successful.
“Successful farmers have a better quality of life that creates a ripple effect,” he said. “Quality products to nourish their consumer, creating jobs and contributing to MU Extension’s goal of doubling the state’s agricultural economy by 2030.”
Registration is available online at next.us/2022SCBMS3. Limited scholarships for Missouri Beginning Farmers are available to first-time recipients.
More information is available by contacting Debi Kelly at kellyd@missouri.edu or 636-797-5391, Cabrera-Garcia and jcabrera-garcia@missouir.edu or 816-877-4198 or Justin Keay at justin.keay@missouri.edu or 314-400-7388.
