High nitrogen prices and concerns about fertilizer supplies have disrupted nitrogen management for the 2022 growing season.
“For corn, there were many reports of anhydrous ammonia being applied earlier than normal and that more nitrogen was applied in the fall than normal,” University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist John Lory said. “Nitrogen applied in November waits in the soil over six months before the corn plant really needs it.”
Optimal nitrogen management for corn focuses on split applications between planting and side-dress or focusing only on side-dress applications, he said. These “4R” strategies (right source, right rate, right time, right place) shorten the time frame between nitrogen application and when the plant needs the nitrogen, limiting opportunities for nitrogen loss.
So what does it mean when anhydrous ammonia was applied last fall in Missouri?
The warmer soil makes it more likely that substantial amounts of fall-applied nitrogen will convert to nitrate in the fall or by early spring. Anyone who applied nitrogen in the northern two-thirds of Missouri in September and October likely had some or all of their nitrogen convert to nitrate by January, even if they used a nitrification inhibitor.
Farmers who applied in northern Missouri starting in November, or in central Missouri starting in December, and used an inhibitor likely held their nitrogen as ammonium into spring.
In early May, Lory said fall-applied nitrogen likely is still there in most fields, but fully converted to nitrate.
“The bad news is that for many fields, the corn plant cannot use that nitrogen for another six to eight weeks or more,” he said. “There is potential on some soils that nitrate has leached deeper into the soil or, on soils with lateral flow, been carried downhill. As soils warm above 60 degrees, saturated, warm soils lead to the biggest source of nitrogen loss — denitrification. Fifty percent or more of nitrogen can be lost in days when warm soils remain full of water for two to five days. These losses are most common in May and June.”
To manage risk from preplant and fall nitrogen applications, pay attention to wet periods May and June that saturate the soil, Lory said. Watch for signs of nitrogen deficiency that align with wet areas in the field. Corn color also can be an effective indicator of corn nitrogen status, especially when compared to a well-fertilized area of the field.
Avian flu
Avian flu cases are on the rise in the Midwest, and Illinois officials urge those who come into contact with birds to take steps to prevent the disease from spreading.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is a contagious virus that spreads among wild geese, ducks and other waterbird species as well as some raptors, including bald eagles. Wild birds, which may show no symptoms even if infected, can carry the disease to new areas as they migrate north and transmit it to domestic poultry, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
In the last outbreak of avian influenza, more than 200 commercial flocks and 21 backyard flocks in the U.S. were affected, leading to the deaths of more than 50 million birds between 2014 and 2015.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recommended removing bird feeders and birdbaths until the end of May to discourage large gatherings of birds and interactions between waterfowl and songbirds. Hummingbird and oriole feeders do not need to be removed.
Removing feeders is especially important for people who take care of poultry because, while avian flu has not been found in songbirds, feeders can attract wild waterfowl. Flock owners should prevent contact between their backyard flocks and wild birds.
Poultry producers should follow biosecurity measures to reduce the possibility of their birds contracting avian flu. Protocols such as keeping free-range birds inside and wearing protective boot covers when entering a chicken coop can reduce the risk of spreading bacteria or viral pathogens.
“Poultry owners should keep things as clean as they can,” said Kenneth Koelkebeck, professor and Extension poultry specialist in the Animal Sciences Department. “Remove standing water if possible because it will attract migratory waterfowl.”
