National Farm Safety and Health Week kicks off Sunday with the message “no one can take your place” for farmers.
Fall harvest time can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the agriculture industry, so the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.
The annual promotion, initiated by the National Safety Council, has been proclaimed by each sitting president since Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944. The week is led by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, the agricultural partner of the National Safety Council.
Daily focus topics are equipment and rural roadway safety on Monday, health and wellness on Tuesday, priority populations on Wednesday, confined spaces on Thursday and brain health on Friday.
AgriSafe and Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Program sponsor webinars related to the daily focus topic.
Harvest season safety
Harvest season is beginning across Illinois, and for farmers, this means early mornings, long days and the potential for exhaustion that can lead to accidents.
University of Illinois Extension Specialist and Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering Assistant Professor Josie Rudolphi said that agricultural workers can prevent fatigue during this busy time of year by eating protein-packed snacks to maintain energy throughout the day. She also recommends drinking plenty of water, not just caffeinated drinks, and whenever possible, taking frequent breaks, naps or energizing walks.
For a safe harvest, Illinois Extension also recommends performing routine maintenance and cleaning of equipment including cab windows, checking for electrical hazards, testing and repairing vehicle lights and “slow moving vehicle” signs, watching for overhead electrical hazards and managing stress.
Combine fires are one of the most common and expensive types of incidents in production agriculture. They also can cause substantial setbacks during harvest.
Prevent fires by frequently blowing off debris with a portable leaf blower or air compressor, and inspect the engine compartment where chaff may have accumulated around bearings, belts and other moving parts. Check fuel or hydraulic system lines before harvest, and replace any leaking, cracked or worn-looking lines.
When in the field, keep an eye out for power lines, which are a threat to tall or extended farm equipment. Survey the environment before beginning work, taking note of power lines and their location before moving any equipment or extending augers.
“Always work with a spotter when operating large machinery near power lines,” Rudolphi said. “Never attempt to move a power line out of the way or raise it for clearance.”
Avoid heavy traffic times when driving on public roads.
“Since many non-farm drivers are unfamiliar with the size and maneuverability of farm equipment, operators should use their hazards and turn signals diligently,” Rudolphi said. “When yielding to oncoming traffic, slow down and be aware of soft shoulders.”
The Illinois State Police reminds motorists and farmers to use caution and remember that passing farm implements at intersections and no passing zones is unsafe and illegal. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, allow extra travel time and stay alert by avoiding distracted driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.