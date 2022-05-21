Ninety percent of the U.S. seafood supply is imported, mostly from China and Southeast Asia, but U.S. farmers still can tap into the market.
“Adapting improved fish and shrimp production technologies offers significant opportunity for Missouri farmers to profit from farm-raised fish and seafood,” said David Brune, aquaculture specialist and Extension professor at the University of Missouri.
One major advantage of modern production technology is the reduction or elimination of threats to local streams and groundwater.
Much of the global seafood supply is grown in environmentally unsustainable ways. MU Aquaculture and Fisheries Extension can guide farmers toward cost-effective seafood production using indoor, climate-controlled recirculating aquaculture systems with zero discharge of water or waste to the environment, Brune said.
Because of the increased cost of such production systems, farmers will need to sell directly to consumers to capture the profit margin of the wholesale/retail chain, he said, and that means farmers also must be prepared to bear the costs related to direct sales including processing, holding, packaging, transport and advertising.
There is great potential for Missouri farmers to capture profits when selling directly to consumers, Brune said, but the key is to “start small.”
Brune and the MU Extension team have created videos and slide sets to highlight opportunities for aquaculture in Missouri and the technology that can help ventures succeed. Topics include aquaculture technology with video at youtu.be/rNQekeMqBOU and slides at muext.us/AquacultureTechnology.
More information is available by contacting Brune at 573-882-0689 and online at muext.us/Aquaculture.
Forage harvest
Baleage can turn spring forage harvest in Missouri into “Mission: Possible.”
Baleage is the ensilage of large bales of high-moisture forage, University of Missouri Extension forage specialist Rob Kallenbach said. Producers make large round or square bales of high-moisture forage and wrap the bales with plastic soon after harvest. Wrapping the bales excludes oxygen, which leads to fermentation, or ensiling.
Compared to dry hay, baleage can be harvested much sooner after cutting. Dry hay is baled at about 16% moisture. That takes four to five dry days of curing time in early spring. Baleage can be baled at 45 to 60% moisture, reducing the curing time to about one day.
In rainy weather, that makes a big difference, MU Extension dairy specialist Stacey Hamilton said.
When making baleage, MU Extension offers some tips including:
• Make dense, tight, consistently-sized bales. Usually, round bales should be only 48 to 54 inches tall. Tie bales with net wrap, natural fiber twine or plastic twine.
• Wrap bales with a good-quality, 1-mil sunlight-resistant plastic with a minimum of four layers of plastic with a 50% overlap. Six layers are better.
• Wrap bales within 24 hours of baling.
• Store baleage at a well-drained site close to the intended feeding area. Patch holes promptly; if available, use UV-protected plastic tape, but duct tape works in a pinch.
• Consider how to dispose of the plastic at feeding time. Recycling is best when available.
More information is available online at ipm.missouri.edu/cropPEST/2022/5/baleage-RK.
