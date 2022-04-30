Hemp is one of the newest and fastest-growing specialty crops in the Midwest, and University of Illinois Extension is helping producers keep up by providing cutting-edge research updates straight from the field.
By collecting data from more than 180 hemp growers over the past two years, Extension researchers now have a better understanding of how to produce hemp and are sharing that information directly with growers through the Midwestern Hemp Database.
Illinois legalized the growth of industrial hemp, which is used for fiber and food, in 2018, but demand for the new crop outpaced the data.
“By working with growers to get data directly from the field, we’ve been able to learn a lot in a short amount of time,” Extension commercial agriculture educator Phillip Alberti said. “We’re helping producers grow profitable hemp crops by providing recommendations based on the latest information coming in from their fields.”
Information in the database comes from hemp producers who submit field samples in exchange for discounted cannabinoid level testing through partner labs. Researchers share the results with the public through the interactive dashboard to help growers make informed decisions on production practices and hemp cultivars. During the growing season, field data is updated weekly giving growers access to the latest information.
The database helped identify a list of eight cultivars that have the potential to comply with state and federal regulations limiting the cannabinoid levels. Extension staff worked with producers to grow and test the varieties, and the results, available at go.illinois.edu/MHD2021cultivar, demonstrated the best time to harvest hemp in order to meet compliance was about five to six weeks after plants flowered.
Alberti recently published three reports from the 2021 growing season which are available at go.illinois.edu/HempDatabase. Overall results for the 2021 growing season are available in the database report at go.illinois.edu/MHD2021.
The database is a collaborative project between four Midwestern land-grant universities – Michigan State, U of I, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Purdue University. The project also partners with Rock River Laboratory, Inc., Pride Analytics and consulting and ACT laboratories.
Toxic mint
Producers should plan to destroy perilla mint, a toxic annual plant in pastures, in spring or summer.
Broadleaf pasture herbicides, applied through June before seed set, provide control when applied at the correct rate, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Eldon Cole said.
Perilla mint, also known as rattlesnake weed and beefsteak plant, generally does not cause problems in healthy cows,” Cole said. Mint poisoning occasionally occurs in thin cattle that are hungry, when pastures are overgrazed or when there is limited forage.
Perilla mint appears in shaded areas where the soil is damp or along fence rows. It has a distinctive appearance and smell. “Once you see or smell it, you’ll never forget it,” Cole said.
The plant has a square stem and leaves that have a purple tinge. The plant grows up to 2 feet tall and bears small, white flowers. It is most toxic when flowering.
More information about perilla mint is available online at weedid.missouri.edu/weedinfo.cfm?weed_id=229.
