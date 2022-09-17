More people die each year while farming than while serving as police officers, firefighters or other emergency responders.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a rate of 23 work-related deaths per 100,000 workers in the agricultural industry. That is seven times higher than the national average for workers.
Fall harvest — the most dangerous season for those in the nation’s most dangerous profession — is fast approaching, said Karen Funkenbusch, health and safety specialist for University of Missouri Extension.
National Farm Safety and Health Week, Sept. 18 to 24, is observed by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety to remind the agricultural community and public of ways to safeguard families and farms.
“Protecting Agriculture’s Future” is this year’s theme, and a reminder that the cornerstone of sustainable agriculture is healthy and safe workers.
Each weekday has its own theme — tractor safety and rural roadway safety on Monday, overall farmer health on Tuesday, safety and health for youth in agriculture on Wednesday, confined spaces on Thursday and safety and health for women in agriculture on Friday.
Free webinars, offer Sept. 19 to 23 by AgriSafe, cover a variety of topics including grain bin safety, wildfire and heat safety, workplace sexual harassment prevention, injury prevention and mental health help for youth and adults.
More information on National Farm Safety and Health Week is available online at agrisafe.org/nfshw.
Keeping kids safe
About three children die from an agriculture-related incident each day, according to the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety.
Tractor rollovers and runovers are the leading cause of childhood deaths on the farm.
“Many traditions on family farms such as riding with Grandpa on the tractor or lawn mower or playing hide-and-seek around grain bins can turn deadly in a flash,” Funkenbusch said. “For safety’s sake, avoid these practices. It’s easier to bury a tradition than it is to bury a child.”
Make children aware of potential dangers, and do not be afraid to correct unsafe behaviors
Tips for keeping kids safe on the farm include:
• Practice a “no extra riders” policy on the farm. Don’t take children on tractors, skid steers, mowers or all-terrain vehicles.
• Remove keys from farm equipment to discourage curious children from taking a joyride.
• Remind children to stay away from grain wagons, grain bins, silos and manure pits. Each presents danger to people of all ages.
• Lock and secure chemicals, pesticides and hazardous materials.
• Check for drowning hazards. Install fences around ponds and manure pits.
• Designate a safe, fenced-in area where children can play.
