The land market momentum dating to late 2021 accelerated into 2022 driven by competition for high quality cropland, resulting in both record sales and overall increases in land values across the country.
Strong demand across all of the country’s regions brought opportunities to landowners interested in capitalizing on the current land market.
In most cases, landowners selling property experienced values never-before-seen for farmland. The final results at auctions set records in several states and increased year-to-year values 20% to 34% across Corn Belt states, according to the most recent report from the Kansas City Federal Reserve.
Farmers National Company set a new record sales volume of $766 million during 2022, with 76% of the sales coming through competitive auction methods and increases in both total transactions and acres sold.
“What we are seeing is a true supply/demand scenario. There are simply more buyers willing to bid on the limited amount of land coming to the market. Current commodity markets and strong cash rents provide buyers with the necessary returns to meet their investment criteria while giving them the opportunity to expand operations or add land to their investment portfolio,” said Paul Schadegg, senior vice president of real estate operations for Farmers National. “Our anticipation is that these values will remain strong coming into the new year with continued strength in the ag economy, although we may see less and less of the record sales.”
Traditional local farmer-operators were the successful buyer of farmland 75% of the time, the company said.
“With that being said, land investors are certainly part of the equation as they have been active bidders at most sales to a point that has set the floor on values. While the investor may not always be the buyer of land, they are part of the competition driving the values higher,” Schadegg said. “We also expect this trend to continue as many investors see the long-term value of farmland, the opportunity to diversify investments and the value of land as a hedge against rising inflation.”
The outlook for land values remains strong moving into 2023.
“However, we are cautious as interest rates continue to rise and inflation becomes a large factor in cropping inputs,” Schadegg said. “These factors have the impact to decrease net farm income, erode operator equity and subsequently pressure farmland value.”
Soybean leader
Illinois produced the most soybeans in the nation again in 2022.
After a slow start to the planting season due to cool and wet weather, followed by a hot and dry summer for many of the state’s farmers, the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates Illinois soybean farmers raised 677.25 million bushels on 10.75 million harvested acres with an average yield of 63 bushels per acre.
“Illinois soybean farmers have gotten really good at making the best of whatever growing challenges confront them, making smart management decisions and maximizing production opportunities, and 2022 was no different,” Maple Park farmer and Illinois Soybean Association Chairman Steve Pitstick said.
“We have proven once again that we know how to roll up our sleeves and put the sweat equity into producing a high-quality product and raising a record-breaking crop.”
Pitstick said ISA’s three-pronged approach to supporting a thriving soybean industry — agronomy, domestic and global market development and local, state and national government relations — are key ingredients when it comes to raising a record soybean crop.
“ISA remains committed to helping farmers improve return on investment by providing tools such as sharing the latest innovations, technology and research that boosts profitability,” Pitstick said. “We are proud to provide year-round, actionable agronomic advice and insights that focus on improving soybean productivity and quality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.