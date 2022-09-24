A $1.85 million U.S. Department of Energy grant to a University of Illinois research team targets photosynthesis efficiency in sorghum, an important crop for bioenergy feedstock.
Photosynthesis, the ability to capture sunlight and turn it into sugars, is necessary for plant health and productivity. It is the source, directly or indirectly, of all food, most fuel and all bioproducts.
Most plants can adapt their photosynthesis machinery to increase efficiency in shaded environments, but sorghum belongs to a group of plants that lose photosynthetic efficiency in the lower, shaded leaves within a canopy, leading to a potential 10 to 20% yield loss.
“Maximizing yield per acre is critical to the economic viability of bioenergy crops. The bioenergy sorghums are very productive, yet without this maladaptive response to shading, they could be even more productive,” project co-investigator Steve Long said.
The grant project aims to study the causes of sorghum’s photosynthetic inefficiency in shaded canopies and to develop solutions to improve productivity and increase yield. The researchers plan to investigate transcriptional factors to determine which, if any. are involved in the loss of photosynthetic efficiency.
“Molecular work in crops can be a huge challenge because it takes years to develop transgenic lines and observe what the genes do. Our approach uses a transient system to deliver transcription factors directly to leaves, allowing us to determine their targets rapidly,” said Laurie Leonelli, principal investigator on the grant.
Transcription factors are proteins that affect the expression of multiple genes and control the development of many plant processes, Leonelli said.
“We will look at changes in gene expression between the top of the canopy and the shaded part of the canopy and match these changes in expression to transcription factors that physically interact with their regulatory domain,” she said. “Once we know which transcription factors are involved in the loss of efficiency, we can start looking for ways to change their expression with the end goal of restoring photosynthetic efficiency in the shade.”
Cover crop guide
University of Missouri Extension recently released guidelines for managing cover crops to benefit pollinators and wildlife.
Extension wildlife specialist Robert Pierce highlights how certain cover crop mixes can increase pollinator numbers while improving wildlife habitat, soil health and crop revenue in the six-page guide, “Establishing and Managing Cover Crops in Missouri for Wildlife and Pollinator Benefits.”
Cover crops can be used with most agriculture reproduction systems, including double-crop systems, after cash crop harvest or as livestock forage.
In addition to agronomic and environmental benefits, cover crops can enhance wildlife and pollinator habitats on farms.
