A $1.85 million U.S. Department of Energy grant to a University of Illinois research team targets photosynthesis efficiency in sorghum, an important crop for bioenergy feedstock.

Photosynthesis, the ability to capture sunlight and turn it into sugars, is necessary for plant health and productivity. It is the source, directly or indirectly, of all food, most fuel and all bioproducts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.