If dry weather continues across Missouri, some corn may be chopped or baled for silage.
“Being proactive and thinking through this process a little bit can be the difference between a high-quality feed and garbage,” University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Gene Schmitz said.
One key is getting the moisture right.
“The target is 65 to 70% moisture for trench or bunker silos. Bagged silage can be a bit drier, with recommended moisture between 60 and 70%,” Schmitz said. “If harvested too wet, there will be excess seepage, nutrient loss and a poor-quality fermentation that may result in spoiled or refused feed. If harvested too dry, it is very difficult to pack, and excess loss due to spoilage and mold growth can be expected.”
Bunkers and piles should be covered with plastic as soon as possible to prevent top spoilage and conserve feed quality. Make sure water will run off the outside of the silo or pile and not run down between the silo wall and the silage. If bagging, patch holes as soon as they are found to exclude oxygen.
If salvaging a drought-damaged crop, corn can be baled and wrapped, but make sure the bale is tight enough to exclude oxygen.
Corn silage bales are not something to full feed, due to the high energy content relative to most livestock needs. For mature beef cows, a ration of 30 to 50% corn silage and 50 to 70% grass hay seems to be in the general ballpark to meet nutritional needs, Schmitz said.
“Having plans will help salvage a crop by producing a high-quality feed rather than having to cobble something together on the spur of the moment and winding up with a moldy mess,” Schmitz said.
Cover Crop Initiative
American Farmland Trust is taking applications for the Illinois Cover Crop Initiative.
Incentives will be available to an estimated 400 farmers enrolling up to a total of 75,000 acres, including acres previously planted to cover crops.
Applicants have the option of one- to four-year contracts and will be required to follow Natural Resources Conservation Service standards for managing cover crops.
Acres cannot be enrolled in another privately-funded ecosystem market program but may be stacked with federal and state cost-share programs.
Contract awards will be made on a first come, first serve basis. The application period will close on Dec. 31, but applications are encouraged before the end of August.
More information and the application portal are available online at farmland.org/project/icci.
The program is part of a $2.6 million grant announced in May by ADM, NRCS, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Farmers Business Network to accelerate adoption of cover crops in six Midwestern states.
Mastering Missouri Cover Crops
The University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture will hold four free cover crop workshops including one July 26 in Elsberry.
“These events will be a great chance for people to learn about the latest information with cover crops, including from farmers experienced with cover crops in the local area,” MU Extension agronomist Rob Myers said. “We’ll also have information on options for getting cover crop payments from both public and private sector programs and talk about new trends with cover crops, like planting green.”
The Elsberry session starts at 8:15 a.m. to allow time for a field tour of cover crop research and summer species at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Plant Materials Center.
Interested individuals are asked to register online at cra.missouri.edu/events/mmcc to provide organizers a lunch count.
More information is available by contacting Bethany Wohrley at wohrleyb@missouri.edu or 573-882-5126.
