Once the holidays are over, instead of hauling this year’s Christmas tree to the dump or having the city pick it up, consider repurposing it in your landscape.
University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Ken Johnson says one popular use for Christmas trees after the holidays is to use them to block wind that can hinder feeding birds.
“Trees can be used as a windbreak by placing them to the northwest of feeders to block where our prevailing winds come from this time of year,” Johnson said. “Not only will this help protect birds from the wind as they feed, but it can also prevent birdseed from blowing out of feeders.”
Additionally, trees can be turned into a large festive bird feeder. Anchor the tree to the ground using a steel fence post. Then decorate it with strings of popcorn and/or cranberries, as well as pinecones smeared with peanut butter and sunflower seeds, suet or chopped fruit in a mesh bag.
“Christmas trees can also be used to create habitat for other wildlife in the form of brush piles,” Johnson said. “Place brush piles near field borders and in woodland areas along with other brush to provide cover for wildlife.”
Before building a brush pile, check for prohibitions in local ordinances.
Another use for Christmas trees is providing habitat for aquatic wildlife. Trees can be sunk in ponds to provide shelter for fish and other aquatic life. A single tree won’t offer much habitat, so it’s best to group three or four together. Trees should be sunk vertically using rocks or concrete blocks as anchors.
In the garden, evergreen branches and needles can be used as mulches to cover perennial plants during the winter. These mulches are light and won’t pack or suffocate the roots of the plants they are protecting. Trees also can be chipped and used as mulch in the garden to help reduce weed problems, moderate soil temperature and retain moisture.
“Your Christmas tree can also be a good source of wood for an outdoor fire,” Johnson said. “The branches and needles are good for getting fires started, and the trunk can be used as fuel.”
Never burn a Christmas tree in a fireplace or woodstove. It may contribute to creosote buildup and could cause a chimney fire.
Finally, trees can be used in a variety of crafty ways. The needles can be used to make potpourri. When dry, the trunk can be cut into wooden discs and used as coasters or trivets, used to edge garden beds or decorated and turned into ornaments.
Regardless of how a tree is reused after the holidays, make sure to remove all ornaments and tinsel.
Pork donations
As part of Pork Power Partnering to Fight Hunger in Illinois campaign, the Illinois Pork Producers Association, Illinois Corn Marketing Board and the Illinois Soybean Association Checkoff Program donated 64,497 pounds of pork to food banks throughout the state in 2021.
Since its inception in 2008, the Pork Power program has generated over 986,000 pounds of pork — enough for over three million meals — for families throughout Illinois.
“Illinois Corn is proud to invest in this program to help provide nutritious pork to those struggling each day, but especially during the pandemic,” ICMB Director Art Bunting said.
Toward the end of each calendar year, IPPA turns the remaining funds into ground pork and divides it among the state’s regional food banks, including Central Illinois Foodbank based in Springfield. As part of the year-end giving campaign, more than 45,000 pounds were delivered in November and December, just in time for the holidays.
“Partnership with Illinois Corn and Illinois Pork is invaluable to us, and when we can leverage that partnership to support food banks that help those in need, it benefits everyone involved,” ISA Director Scott Gaffner said. “Together we help feed and fuel the world.”
IPPA encourages pig farmers to participate in the program by covering processing fees of their donated pigs. More information is available online at ilpork.com.
