Made famous by the Pilgrims on the first Thanksgiving, cranberries long have been a favorite at holiday dinners despite their sharp, bitter taste.
Americans gobble up about 400 million pounds of the bitter berry annually, University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein said. About 20% of the consumption comes during the Thanksgiving season.
Cranberry, blueberry and American grapes are North America’s only native fruits grown commercially.
Cranberries are native to the acidic bogs of New England and part of Canada. The plants are evergreen and trail along the ground, producing short, vertical shoots as they spread. The shoots later flower and bear fruit for many years. The fruit turns from white to red as it ripens and matures.
Revolutionary War veteran Henry Hall is credited with pioneering the commercial production of the cranberry in 1816 when he built and planted the first bed. A surge in cranberry growing followed, although many did not understand the plant’s unique needs.
Cranberries are finicky, Trinklein said.
They do not like warm weather, and they grow in natural or man-made bogs with pH levels between 4.5 and 5. Most plants thrive at soil pH levels around 6.5, which is about 100 times less acidic than 4.5.
Most harvesting takes place from mid-September through early November. At harvest, growers flood beds with water to cover the vines 6 inches deep. A mechanical harvester then moves through the bed, severing the fruit from the vine by churning the water. The fruit, buoyant because of air pockets, float to the top and gather in the corner of the bed. A conveyer belt picks them up, and then they are taken to the processing plant.
The pigment that gives cranberries their red color contains an antioxidant linked to combating some kinds of cancer, and the berries offer other health benefits.
Medical professionals promote cranberries for heart health and all-around wellness. Cranberry juice also gets the nod from doctors treating urinary tract infections because it creates a compound that prevents bacteria from attaching to the bladder wall.
IPT Bull Sale
Breeders must nominate bulls by Dec. 1 for consideration to the 2023 Illinois Performance Test Bull Sale.
The sale will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and includes old and young bulls. Young bulls must have calved between Jan. 1, 2021 and March 2022.
Videos of bulls will be shown during the live auction instead of running them through the sale ring. All bulls will be on display for buyer inspection during the sale.
Halter-broke, as well as docile, non-halter broke bulls are eligible.
“The IPT Bull Sale is known for giving bull buyers all necessary information to make positive herd progress,” said Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension beef cattle educator and sale manager.
All bulls must have genomic-enhanced expected progeny differences, or EPDs. Breeders can send a blood or hair sample to a breed-approved genetic testing lab.
“Genomic-enhanced EPDs are more accurate and predictable EPDs,” Meteer said. “We are reducing the risk on these bulls. The bulls selling can be trusted more now than ever to sire true to their values.”
Sale order and qualifications are determined by performance in multi-trait economic selection indexes. The sale order is based on the “% Rank” for a maternal and a terminal Dollar Value Index in each breed.
Breeders can sell up to eight bulls; two will not require a nomination fee. Bulls must index above average for their breed or cataloging for any consignors selling more than six bulls. First-time consignors may nominate up to four bulls.
Nomination fee is $100. A high-quality photo is required prior to the sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.