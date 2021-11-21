Some view crops and solar panels as competitors for prime real estate, but a four-year, $10 million grant awarded to University of Illinois’ Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment will design “agrivoltaic” systems that allow for both crops and solar panels to share land space.
iSEE Interim Director Madhu Khanna and collaborators will explore optimal design for the agrivoltaic systems combining agriculture and photovoltaics, the conversion of light into electricity.
“For centuries, humans have used the benefits of the sun to produce food and energy, and only in recent decades has humanity turned to harvesting solar for renewable energy,” Khanna said. “But to produce solar energy at the utility scale is land intensive, and cropland is often the most suitable for this purpose.”
While solar has become more profitable for land use, there are concerns that diverting land for solar energy production may cut into food production. Some counties have prohibited large-scale photovoltaic arrays from replacing agricultural land.
“Agrivoltaics has the potential to reduce this competition for land,” Khanna said.
U of I Extension plays an important role, leading outreach activities for the research and implementation.
“The outreach will be two-way communication. Farmers and industry experts will be part of the team, providing input to guide the research team as they discover how to optimize a shared landscape,” Extension digital agriculture specialist Dennis Bowman said.
The project, Sustainable Colocating Agricultural and photovoltaic Electricity Systems or SCAPES, will provide a comprehensive analysis of the transformative potential of agrivoltaics.
“Our goal is to maintain or even increase crop yield, increase the combined food and electricity productivity of land and diversify and increase farmers’ profits with row crops, forage and specialty crops across a range of environments,” Khanna said.
Managing potassium, phosphorus
With fertilizer prices high, farmers wonder whether phosphorus and potassium applications can be delayed until next year when prices may be lower.
The quick answer is yes — if soil test levels are near recommended levels, says John Lory, University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist.
“Soil test P and K levels act somewhat like a gas gauge on a car,” Lory said.
A soil test result at or above recommended levels is much like a gas gauge reading full. On most Missouri fields, an optimum soil test level indicates farmers should be able to plant multiple years of crops without refilling the tank.
Many farmers already apply P and K alternate years. But if farmers did not apply last year, the way MU Extension’s recommendation system is designed, Lory said one more year should not be a problem.
Lory outlined other options for reducing fertilizer costs, including:
• Do not apply fertilizer to fields that are at or above optimum soil test levels.
• Not comfortable with going to zero? A second option is to cut fertilizer rate by 50% or less of removal rate. Most yield response is driven by the first 30% to 50% of the fertilizer applied.
• The most conservative option is to limit fertilizer rate to removal rate.
“If your field happens to be responsive to added P and K this year — a big if — crop removal rate is guaranteed to maximize yield,” Lory said.
There are situations where soil test recommendations may not fully identify fertilizer need. Lory has seen potassium deficiency symptoms in highly compacted areas of the field because restricted root growth prevents the plant from getting to the potassium in the soil.
Cool soils also can limit temporarily the availability of phosphorus.
“Often these conditions lead to transient deficiency symptoms that the plant grows out of as soils warm and become less saturated,” Lory said.
