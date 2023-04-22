Researchers from the Agroecosystem Sustainability Center at the University of Illinois can detect soil tillage practices from space, weaving together data from ground images, airborne sensors and satellites.
With a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture, they will expand on that work to produce more accurate estimates of tillage effects on corn and soybean yield, greenhouse gas emissions, nitrogen loss and changes in soil organic carbon.
Project leader Bin Peng says although no-till and other conservation tillage practices are on the rise throughout the Midwest, small-scale studies on tillage effects have produced contradictory results and no integrated high-resolution study has been done at large spatial scales.
“This project will likely settle some long-standing debates about conservation tillage,” Peng said. “We aim to integrate several streams of observational data, including from ground, airborne and satellite remote sensing, with advanced ecosystem modeling. We expect to provide deep insights to farmers and other stakeholders on the suitability of different tillage practices on farmland from multiple angles, including crop production, soil carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas emissions.”
Until now, research linking tillage practices with crop and sustainability outcomes has been done on the ground at the field scale. Data from these studies constitute a useful starting point and provide the “why” behind certain patterns, the research teams said, but it’s difficult to extrapolate variable results from individual fields to an entire region.
The new project, which pulls data from satellites and simulates thousands of fields simultaneously via supercomputers, will allow a more holistic view of the effects of tillage across a large region. The three-year project will evaluate Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Minnesota corn and soybean fields under various tillage regimes, with plans to expand to the entire Midwest in the future.
Post-drought pastures
Recurring drought calls for forage producers to get back to the basics.
“Practice standard farming practices to rebuild pastures following drought,” University of Missouri Extension agronomist Terry Halleran said.
Missouri began December with 18% less hay stock than in 2021, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistic Service. Nationally, 2022 hay stocks dropped to their lowest numbers since the 1950s.
Halleran says forage and livestock producers should prepare for the inevitable — there’s going to be drought. Missouri has seen droughts in 20 of the last 23 years, based on data compiled by MU Extension climatologist Pat Guinan.
One way to prepare is to “get out of your tractor or pickup” to look at pastures, Halleran said. Walk pastures, and look for weak areas. Post-drought pastures may need time to recover. Expect weakened stands, thin pastures and lower supplies after drought. Also, expect more weeds.
Halleran offers some tips including:
• Be patient. Wait until grass is 6 to 10 inches tall in rotational grazing systems, and don’t allow cows to graze plants lower than 2 inches.
• Don’t be too patient. Get the most out of the hay crop by baling before July. Plant cool-season grasses in fall. Control weeds so that spring forages can compete against weed pressure.
• Prevent waste by investing in good storage methods and facilities. Invest in a storage facility for hay, and keep a two-year supply on hand to prepare for drought.
• Before fertilizing, take a soil test. Lime pastures if the test calls for it, and be patient. Lime takes four to six months to activate. Drag pastures to spread nutrients from manure piles across the pasture.
• Know yields of tall fescue pastures. Most producers don’t have an accurate estimate of yields — and likely also overestimate usable acreage by not deducting woods, fence lines and ditches where forages can’t be harvested.
