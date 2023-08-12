Small pockets of Missouri pastures may have gone unscathed by 2023 drought, and those lucky enough to have grass should consider stockpiling tall fescue.
Stockpiling builds forage supplies by letting grass go ungrazed until frost. Stockpiled forage can be grazed by livestock until late winter.
University of Missouri Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts said the stockpiling process begins in mid-August and takes planning, patience and the right amount of nitrogen fertilizer and rain.
Stockpiling saves labor, time and money by reducing the need to feed hay throughout the winter — and lets producers take cows to the feed instead of the feed to the cows.
Roberts highlights the three-step recipe for stockpiling:
• Reset pastures in late summer by clipping or grazing.
• Fertilize pastures between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15 at rates based on soil type and condition.
• Defer grazing until the first hard frost, around mid-November in Missouri, to build the stockpile.
Stockpiling also can save producers money this fall.
With current nitrogen prices, a recent study by MU Extension agricultural economist Wesley Tucker estimates forage producers may be able to stockpile fescue for as little as one-third to one-half the current cost of hay.
“If the weatherman is right and we actually have a decent fall for once, investing in our fescue stands may pay big dividends this year,” Tucker said.
Stockpiled tall fescue also contains more crude protein and energy than most other options. Roberts said stockpile contains 12.5% crude protein compared to typical-quality tall fescue hay at 7.5%.
More information from Roberts is available in a MU Integrated Pest Management YouTube video “Fall Forage Stockpiling” available online at youtu.be/oxs8pOFPwg4.
Green chop corn
Many Missouri corn growers are unsure about when to green chop and/or ensile drought-stressed crops, but there are key points to consider on both the crop and livestock side.
MU Extension state agronomy specialist Kelly Nelson’s recommendations include:
• Evaluate pollination and do a yield estimation in the field based on current pollination.
• Count if there is tip back. If there is pollination of the ear, kernels typically are lost at the tip of the ear first, or tip back, caused by abortion. Precipitation can help fill out kernels that are present, but once the kernel is aborted, precipitation won’t help fill out that seed.
• Use guidelines on corn moisture levels for chopping silage.
• Be aware of aflatoxin, which could affect the price farmers get at the grain elevator.
• Communicate with a crop insurance adjuster to know what to leave in the field to evaluate yield.
MU Extension livestock field specialist Zac Erwin said producers also need to manage nitrate levels.
The highest nitrate accumulations generally are in the bottom 8 to 12 inches of the stalk, so cutting higher will help lower nitrates in the forage. Spot testing would be a minimum safety consideration.
Never chop and let it sit overnight or during the day because nitrates will accumulate and can convert to nitrites. Only chop what will be fed right after chopping and in amounts that will be cleaned up within two hours of feeding.
Nitrates will drop after a 30-day ensiling period, Erwin said. The minimum is 21 days, but try to give it a full 30 days to get the maximum reduction before re-testing.
“It’s a judgment call on what yield potential is on a particular field,” said Justin Calhoun at the Fisher Delta Center in southeastern Missouri. “If growers have a historically high-yielding field and booked some corn at high prices, they can still turn a profit on roughly 20% loss and might consider keeping the corn for grain. But if lower yields are already expected, it might be in the grower’s best interests to consider pulling the plug.”
