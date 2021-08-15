Grow now and graze later to get the most out of tall fescue pastures.
Winter stockpiling cool-season grasses carries cow-calf operations through the winter, the costliest time to feed cattle, University of Missouri Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts said.
“If we don’t stockpile, we’ll find ourselves feeding hay or other concentrates just to get through the winter,” Roberts said.
Fescue’s long growing season and persistence make it Missouri’s No. 1 forage. Its waxy leaves make it the cool-season grass best adapted for stockpiling for use in fall and winter in Missouri. The waxy surface keeps it from getting soggy over winter.
Producers should remove cows from fescue pastures before applying nitrogen, the nutrient that most increases yield in grasses. August-applied nitrogen helps grasses grow until after frost, when grazing can resume.
Timing nitrogen application before fall rains is vital for growth, Roberts said.
The amount of nitrogen to apply to Kentucky 31 and novel-endophyte fescues differs, Roberts said, and too much nitrogen on K-31 increases toxins, hurting herd health and profitability.
Toxins in fescue spike in spring and fall in Missouri, with the fall peak occurring around early November.
“We want to do everything we can to reduce those toxins and make money on these animals,” he said.
While there’s no one solution for Kentucky 31 fescue, nitrogen application is a critical one.
Roberts said the best way to reduce toxins in fescue is to renovate pastures from K-31 to novel-endophyte fescues. More information is available from the Alliance for Grassland Renewal at grasslandrenewal.org.
Fall armyworm
Now is the time to scout for fall armyworms in pastures and hayfields.
Fall armyworms do not overwinter in Missouri and migrate northward from Gulf Coast states. They damage forages by eating through the tender top leaf layer and leaving holes, University of Missouri Extension entomologist Kevin Rice said. Infested fields may appear drought-damaged.
Armyworms march quickly into lush, green pastures and fields, so regular scouting is necessary. They feed on hundreds of host plant species, including tall fescue and alfalfa.
Fall armyworm does not feed during the heat of the day, so scout in early morning or evening. Look for bird or other predator activity, which is an indicator of infestation.
To scout, select 10 random locations in a field, and look for larvae in a 1-square-foot area at each location. If you find three or more half-inch larvae per square foot, consider chemical control or early harvest. Larvae more than 1.5 inches long are close to pupation, so chemical control may not be warranted.
Fall armyworms resistant to pyrethroids were discovered in Arkansas, Rice said. If chemical control is warranted, use a different chemical class to manage fall armyworm.