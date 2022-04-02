The flourishing local foods movement is driving more Illinois farmers to grow fruits and vegetables, using high tunnels to extend the growing season, but all that fresh produce in an enclosed space makes insect outbreaks common.
To help growers protect their investment, University of Illinois Extension is researching how to use predator insects to control pests.
“There isn’t a lot known about how effective these predators are in high tunnels,” U of I researcher Kacie Athey said.
So Athey, Extension local food systems and small farms educator Bronwyn Aly and crop sciences research specialist Matthew Turino teamed up to find out.
In a two-year project that started the summer of 2021, the research team released insect predators in high tunnels with tomatoes, peppers and a few other crops to see if and how they affected pest populations of spider mites, aphids, whiteflies and thrips.
“These are very common pests in greenhouses and high tunnels, and they are good candidates for this project because these are the type of pests that can continue to outbreak when you spray insecticides,” Athey said.
The researchers released three species of enemy insects into the high tunnels once a month — insidious flower bug, a mite and two-spotted lady beetle.
For biocontrol to be cost-effective, growers need to know which predators will eat which pests, so after a few weeks, researchers collected predatory insects and spiders and ran a gut content analysis.
“In the first season, we had reduced pest pressure in certain groups in the tunnels with predator release,” Athey said. “We also identified a successful biological control agent.”
They found the insidious flower bug was eating aphids, thrips, whiteflies and spider mites. The predator mite was eating thrips, whiteflies and spider mites. The lady beetle, which is expensive to buy, ate aphids but was never found again after they were released.
This summer the team will use what they learned to further pinpoint useful biological control agents. “We’re going to focus on determining what predators to use to control thrips,” Athey said.
Water testing initiative
The Illinois Corn Growers Association and Illinois Soybean Association are teaming up to offer a new water testing initiative challenge for Illinois FFA chapters to learn about nutrient loss and water quality issues facing agriculture.
Participating Illinois FFA chapters will be sent all the necessary supplies to complete the challenge, including resources to interpret data collection and to understand, moving forward, what best management practices would be for tested acres.
Each chapter must sample water from a minimum of two agricultural sources and a minimum of five different locations with at least three different cropping practices. Sampling can be done all in the spring, all in the fall or a combination of both.
Chapters also need to create a summary report including timing of sampling, field characteristics and any recent precipitation events.
First prize is $2,500, second and third is $1,250 and fourth through 10th earns $1,000 for the chapter.
“This challenge provides both a competitive and educational opportunity for FFA chapters to learn about water quality, sustainability and how they can affect crops and soil health,” ISA Utilization Committee Chairman Jim Martin said.
The water testing initiative will be open through Nov. 18. To participate, contact Megan Dwyer, Illinois Corn Nutrient Loss Reduction Manager, at mdwyer@ilcorn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.