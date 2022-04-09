All hog and pig inventory, and market hog inventory, in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Hogs and Pigs report, fell compared to last year and pre-report estimates.
Overall, the number of hogs weighing less than 180 pounds is around 2% smaller than a year ago, and those will be the market hogs arriving at processing plants from April to August, said Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois university and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
“On a monthly basis, the last time pigs per litter exceeded the prior year was last December,” he said. “Meanwhile, spring and summer farrowing intentions are down 1.5% and 0.6%, respectively, from actual farrowings last year. These numbers should similarly imply somewhat smaller slaughter in subsequent periods.”
Based on generally weak demand in major pork importing regions, USDA estimates total U.S. pork exports for the first quarter of 2022 to be 1.58 billion pounds, or about 18% below last year. Second and third quarter exports are anticipated to be about 14% lower and 5% higher than the prior year, respectively, with fourth quarter exports rising nearly 15% over the prior year. While pork exports started off lower in 2022, they should grow in the latter half of the year.
“There is the possibility of profitable hog prices in 2022 if feed costs don’t rise too high,” Franken said.
Hog prices generally tend to be higher in the second and third quarters, with lower prices in the first and fourth quarters. Price averaged $90.24 per hundredweight for the first quarter of 2022 but has risen notably in the later part of March.
Second- and third-quarter prices are forecast to average about $104.96 and $104.64, respectively, with prices dropping to $91.04 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $90.67 for the first quarter of 2023.
“These projections are consistent with the strong demand and lower supply observed currently, the effects of which may weaken somewhat later in the period if producers start to ramp up production,” Franken said. “If hog supply turns out to be greater than anticipated or if demand falters, then lower prices may be realized.”
Womack conference
The annual Abner Womack Missouri Agriculture Outlook Conference will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at the University of Missouri’s Bradford Farm in Columbia.
Conference topics include a Missouri farm income outlook, federal policy’s impact on U.S. ethanol use, global supply chain disruptions and how conflict in the Black Sea Region impacts U.S. producers and agribusinesses.
Researchers from the MU Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute will discuss the newest baseline reports for crops and livestock.
The conference is free, including lunch, but advantage registration is required online at mizzou.us/2022WomackConference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.