Just how much carbon is in the soil?
That’s a tough question to answer, but understanding soil organic carbon at regional, national or global scales could help scientists predict overall soil health, crop productivity and even worldwide carbon cycles.
Classically, researchers collect soil samples in the field and haul them back to the lab, where they analyze the material to determine its makeup. But that’s time- and labor-intensive, costly and only provides insights on specific locations.
In a recent study, University of Illinois researchers show new machine-learning methods based on laboratory soil hyperspectral data could supply equally accurate estimates of soil organic carbon. The study provides a foundation to use airborne and satellite hyperspectral sensing to monitor surface soil organic carbon across large areas.
“Soil organic carbon is a very important component for soil health, as well as for cropland productivity,” said lead study author Sheng Wang, research assistant professor in the Agroecosystem Sustainability Center and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences. “We did a comprehensive evaluation of machine learning algorithms with a very intensive national soil laboratory spectral database to quantify soil organic carbon.”
Wang and his collaborators leveraged a public soil spectral library from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service containing more than 37,500 field-collected records and representing all soil types around the U.S.
Like every substance, soil reflects light in unique spectral bands which scientists can interpret to determine chemical makeup.
“Spectra are data-rich fingerprints of soil properties,” said Andrew Margenot, assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences and study co-author. “You can get carbon content by scanning an unknown sample and applying a statistical method that’s been used for decades, but here, we tried to screen across pretty much every potential modeling method.”
After selecting the best algorithm based on the soil library, the researchers put it to the test with simulated airborne and spaceborne hyperspectral data. As expected, their model accounted for the “noise” inherent in surface spectral imagery, returning a highly accurate and large-scale view of soil organic carbon.
“NASA and other institutions have new or forthcoming hyperspectral satellite missions, and it’s very exciting to know we will be ready to leverage new AI technology to predict important soil properties with spectral data coming back from these missions,” Wang said.
MU newsletter
University of Missouri Extension has launched Mizzou Crop & Pest News, an electronic newsletter for agricultural professionals and Extension specialists that provides information on current agronomic challenges.
The new format — an updated version of the Integrated Pest and Crop Management newsletter — provides more concise information.
“The idea to launch Mizzou Crop & Pest News stemmed from a 2021 survey of over 500 Missouri professionals in row crop production,” MU IPM Coordinator Mandy Bish said. “Respondents ranked electronic newsletters as a highly preferred source of information and indicated Extension as the most trusted source.”
Bish said the new venture will include new topics as well as content that subscribers to the IPCM newsletter have come to expect.
“We have a series of ‘Top Three’ newsletters lined up, and we plan to include info on crop insurance considerations, climate, mental health resources and more. These are topics that go hand in hand with crop production and pest management but have not traditionally been covered in the newsletter,” Bish said.
To sign up for email notifications when new issues are published, visit ipm.missouri.edu/subscribe or email ipm@missouri.edu.
