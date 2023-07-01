A new innovation center has launched in Missouri as part of a partnership that evolved from a statewide effort to help agricultural producers scale their businesses.
Supported by a two-year, $1.3 million federal grant, the Missouri Agriculture, Food and Forestry Innovation Center helps producers level up their business acumen, so they can confidently turn raw ideas into viable businesses or further grow established, successful businesses.
Experts at MAFFIC advise clients on everything from best business practices — including finding a product’s market, offering tips for keeping financial records and understanding a product’s cost of goods — to food safety.
“Many food and farm entrepreneurs are really good at making a product,” said Mallory Rahe, MAFFIC co-director and faculty with University of Missouri Extension. “It’s our job to support them on the financial analysis and business decision-making side, and that’s where our skills and service come in.”
With a staff of 13 advisers, MAFFIC serves as a valuable, free resource for agricultural producers working to take their value-added agricultural businesses to the next level.
“We are committed to supporting Missouri farmers as they grow their economic impact, and we are pleased to partner with MAFFIC,” said Jill Wood, executive director of the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority. “The center’s focus on providing technical assistance to new and established value-added producers aligns well with our ability to provide capital for these agricultural ventures.”
MAFFIC’s goals are to support value-added businesses in attracting capital, assist value-added agricultural businesses as they start up or expand and create and retain jobs across the state. These outcomes directly support the broader goal within MU Extension to double the value of Missouri agriculture by 2030 while sustaining natural resources and support implementation of the state’s Show-Me-State Food, Beverage and Forest Products Manufacturing Initiative.
Since MAFFIC opened in early January, it has worked with 65 small business owners who develop niche goods including wood products, farm-finished meat, honey and elderberry products.
“The challenges of the last few years have created opportunities for Missouri producers,” said Ashley McCarty, MAFFIC board member and executive director of Missouri Farmers Care. “When producers can mobilize production, marketing and distribution, they can meet market demand and give consumers access to locally produced products. MAFFIC is ready to help Missouri value-added producers succeed.”
Livestock Achievement Award
The Missouri Livestock Symposium is accepting applications for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award.
Eligible applicants can be producers of livestock, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel or agriculture educators in the state of Missouri. Other long-time supporters of the Missouri livestock industry also will be considered.
“We know there are individuals, business and agency personnel and educators that have made tremendous contributions to the livestock industry in this state and beyond, and we want to recognize them for their career achievements,” said Zac Erwin, symposium committee vice chairman.
The award winner will be inducted into the Missouri Livestock Symposium Hall of Fame during the symposium’s evening program on Friday, Dec. 1.
The symposium will take place Dec. 1 and 2 at the William Mathew Middle School in Kirksville. More information is available online at misourilivestock.com.
