Just as farm equipment needs the occasional tune-up, farm management practices can use proactive examination and adjustment to keep an operation on track for the rest of the year.
University of Missouri Extension says it’s time farmers conduct a midyear “farm tune-up” and suggests five steps to follow:
• Revisit agricultural budgets — Check enterprise budgets to evaluate projected costs and returns, and adjust as needed. By checking the pulse of their operations and using budget calculators, farmers can make management decisions to maximize profits.
• Evaluate on-farm labor — Review current labor needs and assess employee relations.
“Hiring and keeping good farm labor can be a challenge for operators of all sizes,” Extension agricultural economist Ryan Milhollin said. “Having a solid management plan to find and reward productive agricultural workers can position farms for success.”
• Compare custom service rates — Whether farmers are seeking custom services or offering services to clients, keeping track of current rates is important. Find median rates for a multitude of farm services by checking the MU Extension guide “Custom Rates for Farm Services in Missouri,” available for download at muext.us/customrates.
• Prepare for succession planning — Farmers should consider conversations and planning steps to allow for ease of transitions in the farming business.
• Reflect on farm lease arrangements — Take a quick inventory of current leasing arrangements. Communicate with landowners or tenants about changes to current agreements.
Farmers and landowners might be surprised to know that multiple leasing options exist to meet their unique needs beyond traditional fixed cash or crop-share leases.
“Flexible cash lease agreements allow landowners and tenants to split risks and return more equitably given uncertainty and fluctuation in input costs and prices,” Extension specialist Juo-Han Tsay said.
Hogs and Pigs Report
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Hogs and Pigs report holds some slightly bearish surprises, but most are fairly small deviations from pre-report expectations.
The June 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs is pegged at 72.4 million head, a little more than half a percent drop from last quarter and up just slightly from a year ago, despite pre-report expectations ranging from 0.1% to 1.3% lower than last year, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the farmdoc team.
“Likewise, market hog inventories are down 0.73% from last quarter and up about 0.16% from a year ago, while the breeding herd is up 0.31% from last quarter and down 0.36% from last year,” he said.
“Increases in the pig crop and the inventory of lighter weight hogs both partly reflect improvements in pigs saved per litter and not changes in producer sentiments, which still support contraction, as indicated by fewer sows farrowed. Consistent with that sentiment, summer and fall farrowing intentions are down 3.92% and 4.49% from actual farrowings last year.”
Frozen stocks of pork are rebounding, but have not yet reached pre-COVID levels.
“The USDA forecasts U.S. per capita pork consumption at 50 pounds per person in 2023, falling to 49.9 pounds per person in 2024, reflecting concerns for consumer purchasing power in the face of inflation, the availability of pork and strengthening export demand,” Franken said.
The U.S. exported 581 million pounds of pork in April, or about 10% more than in April 2022. While shipments to traditional customers continue, the U.S. share of pork exports should grow through 2023, with a pullback in European production due to high feed and energy costs exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
“Overall, with the outlook for hog prices, current costs of production exceeding $100 per hundredweight on a carcass basis, and prospects for higher feed costs, producers will need to be vigilant with risk management of input and output prices to find their way out of red ink and into the black,” Franken said.
