Successfully transitioning a family farming business to the next generation doesn’t happen overnight.
University of Missouri Extension agricultural business specialist Wesley Tucker says it takes planning and “communication, communication, communication.”
Tucker said fear of conflict stops many families from pursuing succession plans, but sitting down together and communicating what everyone wants takes a lot of the angst out of the process.
“You will make some mistakes,” he said. “There is no perfect plan to transition a family farm business to its heirs when you want the farm business to continue running, which is the goal of succession.”
No one enjoys conflict, so people often avoid difficult conversations, Tucker said, but it’s important to engage in “intentional communication” in the form of regular family business meetings.
“While it might sound foreign, the more we can separate ourselves from the family roles and treat it like a business, the greater our chances of actually making this work,” he said.
The U.S. Small Business Administration found that businesses are more at risk of failure when transitioning to family members instead of people outside the family.
Unlike estate plans that start into motion after an event, typically a funeral, succession plans should not depend on an event.
“If they do, then successors who have been involved in their family businesses risk that they won’t be adequately compensated for their efforts if anything happens to go wrong before that event,” he said.
Succession planning’s focus on handing off business operations also makes it different from estate planning, which involves giving your land and equipment to your kids.
To help families start the succession planning process and initiate communication, Tucker and an MU Extension team will lead workshops across the state including one slated for noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 in Macon and an online Zoom session 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Registration and more information are available online at muext.us/ABPevents.
Estimating farmland values
Buyers and sellers who need an estimate of farmland value may not always find it feasible to get an appraisal, particularly one that reflects the land’s historical value, when needed to calculate taxes and settle estates.
MU Extension offers a publication, the Missouri Farmland Values guide, and accompanying spreadsheet that give estimated value of farmland by county in Missouri.
Every five years since 1950, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has surveyed farmers and reported county-level land value in its Census of Agriculture. USDA also updates the average statewide market value of agricultural land and buildings each year.
Values can vary considerably within a county depending on location, land quality and other factors, so USDA estimates may not provide an acceptable estimate of land values but do provide a consistent historical perspective.
The guide recommends steps to estimate historical land values at a county level. The accompanying spreadsheet reports the average market value for individual Missouri counties.
The guide and county land value estimator spreadsheet are available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/g403.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.