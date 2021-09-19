Harvest means long hours, tight schedules and a reminder that it only takes a split second for someone to come into contact with electricity.
“Review overhead power line locations and height clearance with anyone and everyone working on the farm or doing business there,” said Erin Hollinshead, executive director of Safe Electricity. “Although harvest is filled with tight deadlines and heightened work stress, making time for safety, including electrical safety, can save lives.”
Safe Electricity offers some safety tips to follow year-round including:
• Educate everyone that potential electrical hazards include both direct and indirect contact with an overhead power line or pole. Indirect contact (coming too close to a power line or pole) could cause electricity to arc and jump.
• Encourage drivers and operators to position grain augers in their lowest position or to lower truck bed boxes before moving. Be especially cautious of overhead lines when using augers in the field to load trucks on the road.
• Review potential hazards with grain/dump truck drivers. Also encourage drivers to load and unload all materials away from overhead power lines when possible, create a dedicated drop zone away from all overhead power lines and post 10-foot clearance rule and “look up and look out” reminders.
• If a hydraulic truck bed, extension or other equipment gets within 10 feet of or contacts a power line, utility pole or guy wire, instruct the driver to stay in the cab. Call 911 to have the electric cooperative or utility dispatched to deenergigze the power.
Drainage water recycling
A recent report through the Transforming Drainage project shows that drainage water recycling systems can improve corn yields and the environment.
Nearly two-thirds of the site-years evaluated in the study saw an increase in yield compared to free drainage, with an overall average yield increase of 19 bushels per acre.
The study looked at data from seven sites in the Midwest including silt loam fields in Shelby and Knox counties in Missouri, part of the University of Missouri’s Lee Greenley Jr. Memorial Research Center.
Researchers found that drainage recycling systems reduced yield variability by 28% over 53 site-years of work. MU Extension agronomist Kelly Nelson said that increases the resilience of the crop system and improves food security.
A combination of drainage and subirrigation also protects the environment by keeping nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus from entering downstream waterways, Nelson said. That nutrient-rich water is recycled through irrigation.
Yields increased most in dry years when corn was most vulnerable to water stress and lower yields. Drainage water recycling likely improves corn yield in years when precipitation is below the critical threshold of 5 inches during the V9-R2 period and during extreme temperatures.
Soil characteristics play a major role in yield benefits of drainage water recycling, Nelson said. Deep soils with high water-holding capacity are less likely to be affected by short dry periods during critical crop growth stages and may benefit less from irrigation.
Because soil plays such an important role, Nelson recommends the Subirrigation Site Suitability Tool available online at transformingdrainage.org/tools/subirrigation-suitability-tool to help with initial planning.