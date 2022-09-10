Farmland prices across Illinois maintained their strength from 2021, with an average increase of 18% over the same period a year ago.
But the Mid-Year Farmland Values Snapshot Survey, sponsored by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, says prices may have peaked with a flattening expected for the second half of this year.
Luke Worrell, overall chair of the society’s annual land values and lease trends program, stressed key points in the survey including:
• During the first half of 2022, farmland prices rose by 18%. The strong market during the first half of 2022 continues the increasing market from 2021. Survey participants do not expect as large an increase in the second half of 2022.
• Cash rents in 2023 are expected to increase by $17 per acre on excellent productivity farmland. Lower productivity farmland is projected to have lower increases, with fair productivity having an $8 per acre projected increase.
• Survey participants expect prices for the 2023 crop to average $5.60 per bushel for corn and $13.20 per bushel for soybeans. These prices are a continuation of the strong commodity prices seen since the beginning of 2021.
• Over time, society members have slowly increased use of variable cash rental arrangements, with 31% of leases now in that category. The slow increase is expected to continue.
Gary Schnitkey with the University of Illinois said over half of those responding to the survey believe that prices have reached a plateau with 56% expecting prices to remain the same during the second half of 2022. Fifteen percent expect prices to decrease between 1 and 3% while 12% expect similar increases.
All expect interest rates to increase in the second half of the year, and the group was equally divided in the amount of rate increase being over or less than 1%.
Other survey findings include:
• 40% of the farm managers have at least one farm with an arrangement with a wind company, and 38% manage at least one farm with an agreement with a solar company.
• 33% of farm managers expect some increase in wheat acres, with more managers in southern Illinois expecting increases.
• 33% of farm managers indicate more interest in converting conventional farmland to organic farming.
Soil forecasting project
Accessing reliable and timely soil condition data can drive important soil management decisions for farmers and agribusiness leaders that affect both short- and long-term production success.
A research collaboration between University of Illinois and University of Nebraska-Lincoln is exploring development of a web-based application that would forecast localized soil moisture content and temperature conditions for up to 10 days in advance.
The proposed tool would aggregate daily Illinois soil temperature and soil moisture data with the National Water Model and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather forecasts to deliver updated, 10-day soil condition forecasts for any location in Illinois down to a resolution of 0.4 square mile — or roughly 250-acre grids.
Before development of the soil forecasting tool begins, the research group is looking for input from Illinois farmers and ag professionals to assess interest levels and determine how the forecasting tool could improve their ability to make timely soil management decisions.
Past applications developed to improve timely decision-making for the agriculture industry include the Growing Degree Day Calculator and Pest Degree Day Calculator.
The apps — based on weather and climate data collections through Illinois State Water Survey’s Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring Program — have been extensively used throughout the growing season by farmers, horticulturalists and other agriculture professionals.
