Missouri faces the largest shortage of behavioral health care providers in the U.S.
Each of Missouri’s 99 rural counties is a designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Area, with just 3.7% of the recommended supply filled, University of Missouri Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch said.
That leaves an estimated 49% of Missouri’s population living in an underserved area, compared with 29% nationally, according to the Journal of the Missouri State Medical Association.
“This results in adverse mental health outcomes in agricultural communities,” Funkenbusch said.
Pervasive stigma and geographic barriers to accessing mental health care sometimes prevent people seeking services for stress, anxiety and depression in rural Missouri.
One in five people will experience mental illness during their lifetime. Between 2003 and 2017, the suicide rate among rural Missourians grew by 78%. Hospital emergency department visits for suicide attempts or ideation grew by 177%.
Those figures come from “Growing Stress on the Farm,” a study of expanding economic and mental health disparities in rural Missouri. The Missouri Coalition for Community Behavioral Healthcare, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Hospital Association and MU Extension worked on the report.
During May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, MU Extension, the Farm and Ranch Stress Alliance Network and their statewide partners join the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Together they work to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public, make referrals to teletherapy counseling and advocate for policies that support the millions of Missourians affected by stress, anxiety and mental illness.
MU Extension and FRSAN have compiled a list of helpful resources available online at muext.us/MentalHealthToolkit.
Resistant waterhemp
There still is time to manage resistance to HPPD-inhibiting herbicides in corn this year, but the window is shortening.
MU Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley heard complaints last year from growers unable to control waterhemp in corn after applying post-emergence Group 27 herbicides (mesotrione-containing products such as Callisto and Halex GT).
“Reports of failures to control waterhemp with pretty much any herbicide are nothing new,” Bradley said. “But in at least some of the reported cases, it appeared growers did everything correctly, so the possibility of resistance came to the forefront.”
In the past few months, the MU Weed Science team screened 10 waterhemp populations in their greenhouse from seeds collected at the end of the last crop season. Three of the populations were considered “officially resistant,” another three showed some early signs of resistance and the other four were not resistant at all.
Most of Missouri’s corn already is planted, Bradley said, but if growers haven’t yet put on a pre-emergence residual that contains multiple effective modes of action for waterhemp, there is time to do so in most places.
“Waterhemp germination likely hasn’t occurred yet in many areas, but that is going to change very soon,” Bradley said.
Common causes for poor waterhemp control following application of a Group 27 herbicide include some combination of factors including:
• Waterhemp plants too big at the time of the application.
• Adjuvants weren’t optimal for the herbicide package and/or the Group 27 herbicide that was applied.
• Rate of the Group 27 herbicide was too low.
• Atrazine not included as a tank mix partner and/or poor environmental conditions immediately before or after application.
“These are mostly solvable issues and factors that can be corrected,” Bradley said. “The lesson we can learn here is to make sure you pay attention to all the details when making applications of Group 27 herbicides on waterhemp this year.”
