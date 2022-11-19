Net farm income for the state of Missouri rises to a new record, but the cost of farming continues to increase as well.
University of Missouri Extension senior research associate Bob Maltsberger says receipts for agricultural commodities have risen by nearly $2 billion in 2022. But this increase in receipts largely is offset by expenses, which rose $1.8 billion. Examples of these elevated costs include feed, nitrogen, natural gas and diesel.
Once the receipts and expenses are considered, Missouri’s net farm income will increase 5% in 2022, slightly lower than the national net farm income increase of 6%.
Input prices are projected to remain high, but commodity prices are projected to decrease. This forecasts a tighter net farm income in the near future.
Corn root study
Decades of corn breeding efforts emphasizing yield have contributed to modern hybrids with shallower and less complex root systems than their predecessors.
Because the breeding and selection of most modern hybrids has taken place in environments with high nutrient concentrations, optimal weed control and soil moisture conditions, hybrids perform best under high input systems.
With help from a new four-year, $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture, a team of researchers at the University of Illinois plans to study overlooked attributes of corn roots.
“Unfortunately, the shallower root systems of many modern hybrids are not ideal under the changing Midwest climate. They also aren’t well suited for rainfed crops grown in diversified or organic operations that seek to tighten nutrient cycles and rely more on soil-derived fertility than adding inputs,” said Carmen Ugarte, research assistant professor in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences. “We are interested in plants that invest resources in the production of efficient roots without compromising yield.”
The new grant investigates maize roots for organic/regenerative systems and explores ways to manipulate the agroecosystem to optimize carbon storage, resource use efficiency and productivity. The researchers will work with farmers to learn how they use information about crop and soil conditions to balance management goals.
In addition to optimizing yield, the team will work to develop corn roots that respond to changing soil conditions that are driven by management, like rotation length and diversity. Ideally, they’d like to see root systems that give back to the soil by providing ecosystem services even under different weather scenarios.
“We want root systems that can withstand high precipitation in the spring and be able to efficiently capture nutrients and water from deeper in the soil profile during the summer when the topsoil is dry. Working with a multi-disciplinary team lets us envision high-yielding corn production systems that provide positive environmental services,” Ugarte said.
“This model, if effective in the field, can help mitigate some of the environmental problems associated with modern agriculture by preventing leakage of nutrients to surrounding water systems and the atmosphere.”
