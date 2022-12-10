Using part of a $12.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, University of Missouri researchers are working with an interdisciplinary group to optimize green energy for aviation use.
The team will explore how two cover crops — camelina and pennycress — could be genetically modified to produce higher overall quantities of a specialty seed oil.
The goal, MU biochemistry professor Jay J. Thelen said, is to mass-produce a vegetable oil capable of being used as a biofuel for aviation purposes.
“We’re trying to increase the overall amount of seed oil produced by both crops, as well as changing the oil composition from 18 to 10 carbons, which makes the oil more fluid for use in the aviation industry,” Thelen said.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor and lead researcher on the grant Edgar Cahoon is exploring how to take genes from the cuphea plant, known for its medium-chain oil producing traits, and transfer them to camelina and pennycress.
MU’s team hopes to figure out why camelina and pennycress are not producing the optimal amount of seed oil after cuphea’s medium-chain oil producing traits are introduced to both plants through genetic engineering.
“With that knowledge we can complete the design, build, test, learn cycle in order to incrementally raise the levels of the medium-chain fatty acids in camelina or pennycress until we meet the optimal level,” Thelen said.
Since cover crops can be planted during the non-growing season and also can be grown in soils with less-than-ideal planting conditions, Thelen hopes the team’s work could provide farmers across the U.S. with an additional option to earn a profit beyond the traditional growing and harvesting seasons.
“At the moment, these cover crops are mostly planted to earn federal carbon credits, but they are not harvested by farmers,” Thelen said.
Cover cropping up
Cover crops, with their ability to reduce erosion and promote soil health, are being planted across more Midwestern land than ever.
New University of Illinois research shows cover crop adoption reached 7.2% in 2021, up from just 1.8% a decade prior.
The finding resulted from sophisticated satellite-based remote sensing efforts that accurately detected cover crops across 140 million acres of cropland and tracked their expansion over 20 years.
The uptick in cover crop adoption comes against a backdrop of increasing state and federal incentive programs, a statistically significant driver, according to the study.
Although 7.2% adoption represents a four-fold increase since 2011, it’s still a very small percentage.
“From a policy perspective, we are overly reliant on cost-share assistance for this practice, but we do see innovation,” said study co-author Jonathan Coppess, associate professor in the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Economics.
“For example, Illinois and Iowa have led the way using a discount in crop insurance premiums for adopting cover crops, and both have proven popular at a relatively low cost.”
Cover crops represent a potential risk in terms of the spring planting window, and if not managed properly, cover crops can be associated with yield penalties affecting cash crops in the following season.
“At the moment, cover cropping remains something for innovators and early adopters; it hasn’t taken hold as a common practice,” Coppess said. “A big part of the problem is that adding cover crops to the rotation is a systems change for the farmer and the fields. It adds cost, risk and management challenges, but important learning is happening among innovators, and farmers are gaining valuable experience.”
