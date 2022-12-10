Using part of a $12.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, University of Missouri researchers are working with an interdisciplinary group to optimize green energy for aviation use.

The team will explore how two cover crops — camelina and pennycress — could be genetically modified to produce higher overall quantities of a specialty seed oil.

