Challenging weather has forced Missouri farmers to make difficult decisions on whether to replant crops because of sparse stands or delayed planting.
A newly-revised University of Missouri Extension guide, “Corn and Soybean Replant Decisions,” gives farmers a step-by-step procedure to estimate the financial aspect of replanting, said Ray Massey, guide co-author and Extension professor of agricultural business and policy.
Guide co-author and MU Extension agronomist Bill Wiebold said the guide “takes the emotion” out of replant decisions.
The guide helps producers figure estimated seed costs, fuel, machinery, labor, pesticides and other input costs versus yield potential and profits.
At times, replant costs might exceed the value of extra yield, Wiebold said.
The guide also provides worksheets for Missouri’s different regions and variables such as row width and length, planting date and plant populations.
When deciding whether or not to replant, the guide suggests farmers consider:
• Cause of the sparse stand.
• Stand density and condition of the stand.
• Yield potential of the sparse stand.
• Expected gross revenue from the sparse stand.
• Yield potential and gross revenue from a replanted stand.
• Cost to replant.
• Whether replanting will pay for itself.
“Corn and Soybean Replant Decisions” and a related Excel worksheet to help with calculations are available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/G4091.
Tick Risks
Ticks once limited to the northeast region of the United States are making a westward migration and bringing with them tick-borne diseases, with agricultural workers who spend significant time outdoors at great risk for exposure.
Since 2006, the U.S. has experienced a 10-fold increase in the number of tick-borne illnesses.
“We’re finding ticks active in January and February where you would never have found them before,” said Rebecca Smith, associate professor of epidemiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois. “With these warmer winters, ticks can come out of dormancy.”
U of I researchers and Extension professionals want to better understand the level of knowledge and prevention practices used by farm staff across the state.
The first year of a two-year study looked at three prevalent tick species in Illinois — deer tick, American dog tick and Lonestar tick.
An online survey found 36% of farmworkers indicated a low level of knowledge about ticks, said Sulagna Chakraborty, a University of Illinois ecology, evolution and conservation biology doctorate candidate and project researcher for the study, but 38% expressed concern about tick-borne diseases.
Based on the survey, 90% of farmworkers surveyed do a self-check for ticks. “This is one of the simplest things one can do if going out of doors,” Chakraborty said.
The second phase of the study will assess Extension professionals’ level of awareness of ticks and the disease they carry, then provide training to fill the knowledge gap.
“By equipping Extension staff with the latest best practices for tick identification and remediation, we can better serve our agricultural and natural resource clients,” U of I Associate Dean and Extension Director Shelly Nickols-Richardson said.
