Many consumers want to buy locally produced beef, and University of Missouri Extension economists can help producers deliver.
Beef producers who want to finish cattle on their farms now have access to new resources from MU Extension beef specialists to determine finishing budgets.
The On-Farm Finishing Budget publication and spreadsheet tools released during May, National Beef Month, provide beef producers with resources to help make the best decision possible when considering retaining calves past weaning.
“Volatility in beef prices and supplies have more producers considering the option of marketing their beef directly to local consumers,” said MU research project analyst Drew Kientzy, who designed the spreadsheet models and drafted the guide. “We hope this tool helps producers decide if they should finish their calves and how best to sell the animals when ready for slaughter.”
The live sale budget sheets allow farmers to customize an enterprise budget for raising calves from birth to slaughter weights. The freezer beef budget sheet allows farmers to evaluate selling animals directly to consumers as whole, half or quarter carcasses. A retail cuts sheet supplements the freezer beef sheet, allowing producers to evaluate selling animals directly to consumers as individual cuts with custom pricing by meat cut.
The new tools help producers understand profit margins when pricing beef for local markets, MU Extension agriculture business specialist Jennifer Lutes said.
“It’s no longer a guessing game. Producers can now make pricing decisions based on their own production costs,” Lutes said.
The publication and spreadsheet tools are available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/g684.
Remove seed heads
Missouri forage producers soon should begin removing seed heads from tall fescue grass pastures to reduce toxic endophytes that thwart herd health and profits.
Seed heads typically emerge by mid-May in most of Missouri’s tall fescue pastures and contain five times more ergovaline than leaves and have little nutritive value, MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts said. In early summer, seed heads also can become infected with ergot, a highly toxic fungus that grows on the seed. Ergot infects most grasses and small grains, not just tall fescue.
Remove seed heads by baling before seed heads form, clipping seed heads and resetting paddocks and by chemical spraying.
Early hay production lets the plant rebound and produce new leaf growth. Clipping paddocks allows the grass to stay in a vegetative, leafy state longer — and results in grasses that are higher in nutrition and digestibility.
Use a management-intensive grazing system that encourages cows to rotate through small pasture paddocks. Don’t let cattle graze too short.
Fescue toxicosis costs Missouri’s beef industry more than $160 million each year in reduced weaning weights, conception rates, daily gain and milk production. Cattle run high internal body temperatures and respiration rates and experience reduced blood flow, which can cause lameness and loss of hooves in the winter.
Regional MU Extension agronomy and livestock specialists can help with a plan to reduce toxins through management or renovating pastures with novel-endophyte fescues.
Studies show that clipping seed heads increases average daily gains in stocker cattle and improves pregnancy rates and calf weaning weights.
More information is available in online MU Extension guides, “Tall Fescue Toxicosis” at extension.missouri.edu/g4669 and “To raise quality, make hay before seeds set” at extension.missouri.edu/n/1836.
