Rising nitrogen prices, uncertain spring supplies and unseasonably high temperatures may push farmers to apply nitrogen outside of normal application windows.
“We may be in unprecedented times with respect to nitrogen management decisions for the 2022 growing season,” University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist John Lory said. “Nitrogen pressures for 2022 are pushing farmers away from best management practices for nitrogen management and driving more people to fall nitrogen applications.”
Market reports show large disparities in nitrogen costs, with some fall prices much lower than projected prices for early 2022, and industry representatives predict that spring supplies might be tighter than normal.
These uncertainties may lead to more farmers applying fall nitrogen this year, and coupled with higher than normal soil temperatures, it’s highly likely that nitrogen will convert to nitrate this fall, leaving corn fields susceptible to leaching losses this winter and spring, Lory said.
Losses can happen in the spring when nitrogen leaches out of the root zone as nitrate-nitrogen. Losses also may occur in late spring and early summer when warm soils become saturated.
The right soil conditions and temperatures are critical to preventing nitrogen losses and leaching.
The gold standard for fall nitrogen management is to inject anhydrous ammonia into soil when the soil temperature is below 40 degrees in the southern half of Missouri and below 50 degrees in northern Missouri. Unseasonably warm weather in the Midwest pushed back typical application dates in many areas.
“Farmers will make their best decisions about managing risks around the price of fertilizer, availability of fertilizer and how to get fertilizer applied in their system,” Lory said.
Early applications require tracking the potential for nitrogen loss, having a plan to document losses and, if needed, applying rescue applications.
Great Stink Bug Challenge
Citizen scientists are needed to hunt for stink bugs that damage vegetables, field crops and landscape ornamentals.
The Great Stink Bug Challenge team seeks citizen scientists ages 12 and older to trap stink bugs and record information about them, University of Missouri Extension entomologist Kevin Rice said.
Citizen scientists set out sticky traps baited with pheromones weekly to collect data. Using provided identification guides, they identify and record stink bug species that are captured. This information helps researchers estimate stink bug populations in field crops.
The eight-week challenge is sponsored by Trécé Inc., an Oklahoma-based manufacturer of products for insect monitoring and control.
More information is available online at TheGreatStinkBugChallenge.org and by sending email to greatstinkbugchallenge@gmail.com.
Learn more about stink bugs at extension.missouri.edu/programs/cotton-extension/cotton-pests/stink-bugs.
