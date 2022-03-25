Proper pasture management in late winter and early spring will help optimize forage production during the grazing months and have a positive impact on profitability.
“Pasture is the cheapest feed resource in a cattle operation,” University of Missouri Extension livestock field specialist Patrick Davis said.
Davis suggests producers identify pastures that need renovation and consider using those as sacrifice pastures.
“Move cattle to sacrifice pastures for hay feeding until grass is at proper grazing height,” Davis said.
This helps provide fertility in these areas in the form of manure and hay, which aids in the renovation process — and helps reduce destruction of good pastures, which could affect productivity throughout the grazing season.
“Hold cattle off good cool-season grass pastures until proper forage height is achieved,” Davis said.
At turnout, cool-season pastures should have about 6 inches of growth. During the grazing season, cool-season pasture heights should range between 4 and 8 inches.
“Improve pasture forage quality and animal performance by seeding legumes,” Davis said.
Legumes such as clovers and lespedeza can be drilled now to provide high-quality forage grazing opportunities in the spring and summer months. In addition, they help dilute cattle fescue consumption, reducing fescue toxicosis problems. Legumes are high in calcium and magnesium, which aids in proper cattle mineral balance.
Missouri Livestock Achievement Award
The Missouri Livestock Symposium is accepting nominations for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award.
The award recognizes an individual or organization demonstrating outstanding achievements and distinguished contributions to the livestock industry. Eligible applicants can be livestock producers, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel or agriculture educators in Missouri.
The new award combines the Missouri Livestock Person of the Year and Agriculture Educator’s Lifetime Achievement Award into a more inclusive way to recognize livestock industry leaders from across the state.
“Our previous awards were localized to Northeast Missouri, and the committee would like to expand and recognize leaders in the livestock industry across our state,” Committee Chairman Garry Mathes said.
Nomination forms are available online at missourilivestock.com, by emailing missourilivestock@gmail.com or by calling the Adair County Extension office at 660-665-9866.
The award winner will become a member of the Missouri Livestock Symposium Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place during the symposium’s evening program on Friday, Dec. 2.
Farm labor survey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will gather farm labor data in April.
Results of the biannual Agricultural Labor Survey will be published May 25 in the Farm Labor report available on the NASS website, nass.usda.gov.
In the survey, NASS asks producers to answer a variety of questions about hired farm labor including total number, total hours worked and total wages paid.
The data is “critical in helping producers when hiring workers and estimating expenses,” NASS Illinois State Statistician Mark Schleusener said.
USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor use the results to estimate the demand for and availability of seasonal agricultural workers, establish minimum wage rates for agricultural workers, administer farm labor recruitment and placement service programs and assist legislators in determining labor policies.
