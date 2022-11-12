Cattle don’t like eating sericea lespedeza, an invasive species in Missouri pastures, but goats do.
The bitter taste and the woody stems in mature plants deter cattle, but goats seem to like the taste and have no problems chewing the woody stems.
In research at the University of Missouri’s Land of the Osages Research Farm, Extension forage specialist Harley Naumann found that goats also are getting a health benefit from sericea lespedeza.
“It works as a natural anti-parasitic,” Naumann said, because of the condensed tannins produced by the plant.
At the end of the first year of the study, Naumann found as much as a 51% decline in fecal egg counts, using no dewormers or other medications.
While one season of grazing didn’t decrease the invasive species, Naumann said it increased both warm- and cool-season grasses, and the grazing decreased the presence of less durable plants such as sedges.
“We are trying to promote some of our native warm-season grasses that we initially established in these fields that have been overrun by sericea lespedeza, primarily big bluestem and Indian grass,” he said. “But cool-season grass species such as tall fescue responded favorably, too.”
Mountain lions in Illinois
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings in northern and central Illinois, but aren’t here to stay.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as a cougar or puma, had been struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County. Another young male mountain lion was tranquilized by the IDNR on Oct. 28 on the western edge of Springfield and relocated to a sanctuary in Indiana. Officials had been tracking its movements through a GPS collar attached last fall by researchers in Nebraska.
Mountain lions are protected, and it is unlawful to hunt, kill or harass them unless they pose an imminent threat to a person or property, which is rare.
Black bears, wolves and cougars also are rare, but not unheard of, in Illinois.
These large predators were extirpated from Illinois in the late 1800s as natural habitats changed and white-tailed deer were hunted nearly to extinction in the Midwest. The big cats regularly have reappeared over the past few decades, with many sightings coming from the increased public use of trail cameras.
“These animals periodically wander into our state, which is exciting, but most of Illinois does not have the habitat to support populations, so they will continue to move on,” said Peggy Doty, University of Illinois Extension natural resources, environment and energy educator.
Mountain lions historically were found across North America, but now are primarily in the western states. Young male mountain lions wander large distances as they look for a forested territory of their own. DNA testing of cougars previously found in Illinois showed they were originally from the Black Hills in South Dakota.
U of I natural resources and environmental sciences assistant professor and Extension wildlife specialist Joy O’Keefe said southern Illinois has the most contiguous forest in the state but still could not support many mountain lions.
“We’ll need to learn how to live with them during the periods when they move through — adopting anti-predator behaviors, such as keeping pets and children indoors or under supervision if near locations where the animals are seen,” O’Keefe said.
More information about mountain lions is available on the Wildlife Illinois website at wildlifeillinois.org. The public can report wildlife sightings at wildlifeillinois.org/sightings.
