It’s prime apple picking time in the lower Midwestern states.
Not only are new cultivars available in stores during September, but many heirloom apple cultivars are at their peak in farm markets and U-pick operations, University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund said.
Each heirloom apple has its own unique history, taste, color and uses — and the Jonathan, Red Delicious and Golden Delicious have ties to Stark Bro’s Nurseries and Orchards Co. in Louisiana, Mo.
First described in 1826 by Judge Jesse Buel in an article for the New York Horticultural Society, Jonathan gets its name from Jonathan Hasbrouck, who brought the apple to Buel’s attention.
By the mid-19th century, Jonathan was one of the most commonly produced apples in the eastern U.S. Stark Bro’s promoted it as the “Queen’s Favorite” in its 1896 catalog, noting that Queen Victoria “had a carload sent over for the royal table.”
The infamous Red Delicious apple was submitted to Stark’s First International New Fruit Show in 1893. The show was designed to find better-tasting alternatives to the Ben Davis apple widely grown in the Midwest. After biting into an oddly elongated red apple with stripes and five prominent calyx lobes, Clarence Stark proclaimed “Delicious! That will be its name.”
Stark Bro’s purchased the rights to what would become the Stark Delicious apple, and while the brothers were ecstatic about the apple, others were not so impressed because it lacked the preferred round shape. Red Delicious became one of the most important cultivars grown worldwide.
Another important Stark Bro’s acquisition was the Golden Delicious.
In 1912, A.H. Mullins sent Stark Bro’s three yellow apples with a long storage life in his cellar. Lloyd and Paul Stark Sr. were so excited by this discovery that Paul pursued the “golden apple” to a remote point on Porter’s Creek in West Virginia. Stark Bro’s bought the rights to Mullins’ tree and the 90 square feet around it for $5,000.
Like Jonathan and Red Delicious, the original Golden Delicious is a progenitor of many other strains and popular cultivars, including the Gala apple.
Silage guide
University of Missouri Extension recently released an updated cost analyzer to help farmers estimate the breakeven price to justify harvesting corn as silage rather than grain.
“Frequently, corn harvested for silage was planted for harvest as a grain crop,” MU Extension agricultural business and policy specialist Joe Horner said.
But feed needs, drought and other events resulting in poor grain yield can force a switch to harvesting whole corn plants at 60 to 70% moisture as silage.
The “Pricing Corn Silage” guide and the cost analyzer spreadsheet, available online at extension.missouri.edu/g4591, take the guesswork out of the decision to harvest corn as a grain or silage and provide options for pricing silage in the field, delivered to storage and delivered to the feed bunk.
Generally, the rule of thumb farmers use is that silage’s value per ton is 8 to 10 times the price of a bushel of corn. A factor of 8 to 9 is used to price silage in the field and a factor of 9 to 10 for pricing it in storage.
A higher factor is generally used for lower-priced corn and a lower factor for higher-priced corn. “This rule of thumb needs to be reconsidered given current corn and input prices,” MU Extension economist Ray Massey, who created the guide with Horner. “Currently, silage priced in the field may be closer to seven times the price of a bushel of corn.”
Producers also should consider costs of harvest, shrink, drying, transport and storage. Livestock producers should weigh costs against the cost of other feedstuffs — and silage harvest requires specialized equipment, including a chopper and wagons.