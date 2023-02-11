Proper planning and decision-making will be critical for the year ahead as farms continue to see increased input costs and fluctuating returns.
Updated enterprise planning budgets from University of Missouri Extension can help producers manage costs and project revenue for their operations.
More than 30 interactive budgets and calculators are available for livestock, row crop and forage enterprises. Customized to Missouri growing conditions and economic factors, these tools can equip producers to evaluate their operation’s scale and profitability, MU Extension agricultural business specialist Jennifer Lutes said.
“Our planning budgets give producers the opportunity to plan for economic sustainability of their operations and really articulate what their farm will look like going into the next growing or marketing year,” Lutes said. “As we look ahead to another year of increased expenses and volatility, we see our budgets as a critical piece of the farm management toolkit.”
Producers can tailor each budget to fit their farm and understand the cost structure for each enterprise. Equipped with this information, they can determine how best to control input costs, set price targets for the year or adjust enterprise sizing for maximum profitability.
MU Extension ag business specialist David Reinbott said unique growing conditions, economic factors and crop types across the Show-Me State require more than a blanket approach to farm management.
In addition to statewide budgets, customized crop budgets and irrigation investment tools are available for producers specifically for southeastern Missouri. Cotton, rice, peanuts, milo and other regional crops are included in the budget tools.
Missouri’s enterprise budgets are prepared each year by MU Extension and can be downloaded for free at muext.us/MissouriAgBudgets.
Trade Map
Illinois soybeans travel from the state’s 43,000 farmers’ fields to worldwide destinations, and the Illinois Soybean Association is developing new resources to show how it happens.
The new Interactive Trade and Export Journey brings the Illinois soybean export story to life visually on ilsoy.org in the form of an interactive world map.
The map allows farmers and buyers to choose their journey from farm to market, showcasing the different transportation avenues Illinois soy can take once it leaves the farm and how it ultimately gets to destinations like a domestic crush facility or international export market.
“ISA is debuting a slew of new resources surrounding its trade and exports program, all designed to help audiences better understand the soy value chain and how exports impact farmers’ bottom lines,” ISA Market Development Chair and At-Large Director Scott Gaffner said. “We’re developing tools to ensure Illinois farmers understand not only the global impact of their crop, but also the buyers around the globe who are generating the demand for soy from Illinois.”
In addition to the interactive map, ISA has produced trade booklets geared toward international buyers that feature the benefits of Illinois-grown soybeans. The booklets explain soybeans’ consistent quality and reliable supply, in addition to their sustainable production, and the state’s efficient transportation systems to move soybeans from the farm to their destinations around the globe.
The trade booklets are available in multiple languages for the convenience of diverse international buyers of Illinois soybeans, allowing ISA to continue facilitating relationships and building preference for Illinois soy in key export markets.
