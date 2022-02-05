Healthy soil is essential for healthy plants, and using cover crops in the home garden is one way to promote soil health.
Cover crops are non-harvested crops that add organic matter to the soil, transfer nitrogen to plants and break up heavy clay or compacted soil. Commonly used in agriculture, they also have a place in the home garden.
“Improving soil structure, drawing nutrients up from deep in the soil and increasing soil fertility are just a few ways cover crops improve soil health,” University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle said. “Suppression of weeds, habitat for beneficial insects and increased biodiversity are other ways cover crops work for the garden’s good.”
Warm-season cover crops are planted in spring or summer before the garden is planted or in a fallow area. Buckwheat, cowpeas and crimson clover are common warm-season cover crops used in the home garden.
Cool-season cover crops are planted in late summer or early fall after the vegetables are harvested. Oats, winter wheat, winter rye and crimson clover can be used as cool-season cover crops.
“Keep in mind that these cool-season cover crops need to germinate and grow before winter temperatures,” Flowers-Kimmerle said.
When planting a cover crop, there is no need to cover the seeds. Allow the plants to grow until the flowering stage. Once flowering begins, either mow or cut down as close to the ground as possible to prevent seed formation. If the crop is cut down too early, it may regrow. If cut too late, it may reseed.
After mowing a cover crop, leave the plant debris to sit for two to four weeks before planting anything else. The residue needs to break down and the flush of microbial activity needs to slow before new plants start growing.
Garden shopping
Catalogs offering vegetables, fruits, flowers and gadgets offer plenty of options for gardeners.
Illinois gardeners should start by looking for plants that thrive in U.S. Department of Agriculture Hardiness Zone 5.
Many catalogs offer heirloom vegetables, flowers and fruit trees which offer some of the best-tasting or more unusual-looking fruits and vegetables.
“They are called heirloom since they have had no or very little traditional breeding,” U of I Extension horticulture educator Richard Hentschel said. “This can mean they will have more disease problems, though, and often less production as well.”
Gardeners who start their own seeds will find a variety of pots, seed starting soil mixes and markers.
“You can start your seeds in flats, individual cell packs like you see when you buy your annual flowers, or even expanding pellets,” Hentschel said.
Planting can be done in pots made of plastic, bio-renewable materials or an organic fiber. Additional accessories that make seed starting easier include warming mats in sizes from one six-pack to a full tray, plant stands with growing lights and self-watering trays or a variety of temporary outdoor structures to use to grow out and harden vegetable plants before they go into the garden.
Hand tools evolve to offer unique characteristics.
“Choose wisely, and choose what feels comfortable for you,” he said. “Your gardening style changes as you age. So will your tools.”
