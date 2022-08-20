With the rising cost of nitrogen fertilizer and its impacts on air and water quality, University of Illinois researchers want to help farmers make more informed fertilizer rate decisions.
Their latest modeling effort examines the role of pre-growing season weather on soil nitrogen dynamics and end-of-season corn yield.
“When farmers plant corn in spring, they already know what happened during the pre-growing season, from the previous fall to the spring. Unlike the upcoming growing season, which we can’t reliably forecast, we can use pre-growing season information to guide farmers to adjust their fertilizer application,” said Ziyi Li, doctoral researcher in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences at Illinois and lead author of a study published in Field Crops Research.
Li’s model found wetter pre-growing seasons reduced soil nitrogen through leaching. With no added fertilizer in spring, a pre-season uptick in precipitation led to yield reductions between 5 and 14%. But with spring fertilizer applied at about 150 pounds per acre, the 2018 average rate in Illinois, heavy pre-season precipitation still dropped yield by 1 to 3%.
“In our analysis, we found applying more fertilizer can mitigate and even eliminate the yield loss induced by excess pre-growing-season precipitation. Based on our model, if an Illinois farmer applies 150 pounds of nitrogen per acre, the 1 to 3% yield loss can be prevented by adding about 16 pounds more nitrogen,” Li said.
In colder-than-normal pre-growing seasons, soil inorganic nitrogen — and end-of-season yield — declined due to reduced soil microbial activity and enhanced leaching. But in this case, adding extra fertilizer in spring may not do much.
“The effects of cold pre-growing season temperatures on yield cannot be eliminated by adding additional fertilizer,” Li said. ”That’s because the temperature not only affects the nitrogen content in soil, but also seems to limit early growth in ways that affect yield potential, even if weather returns to normal later.”
The model’s results could be used to improve nitrogen rate calculators currently in use. In the meantime, Emerson Nafziger, emeritus professor in the Department of Crop Sciences and study co-author, said farmers who want to tune their nitrogen application may want to consider strip trials as a complementary approach.
“The only way to know if you used too much nitrogen is to compare the rate you used to a lower rate in the same field,” Nafziger said. “A strip in the field with a lower rate, or higher if the rate in the field is moderate, is a great way to gain confidence in lowering nitrogen rates in the future.”
Weaning challenges
Weaning spring calves may be more of a challenge this year because of short pasture supplies and the questionable nutritional value of this year’s hay crop.
“Pay very close attention to body condition score in September, and be prepared to wean, if necessary,” University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Gene Schmitz said. “Simply do not let BCS slip on the cows to the extent that extreme feeding measures are needed to correct the problem.”
In one feeding scenario, a producer provided a forage analysis of rye hay very low in protein and energy.
Three different feeding options were explored based on the BCS of the cows:
• If the cows are in adequate body condition, the supplemental feed need for this hay is 4 pounds per head per day of a mix of one-third each corn gluten feed, soybean hull pellets and rolled corn to meet nutrient requirements of mid-gestation cows.
• If the cows are thin and body condition needs to be added, the rate of BCS increase is important. Adding one-fourth BCS per month, about 20 to 25 pounds of cow gain per month, requires the supplement feeding rate to increase to 7 pound per head per day of the commodity mix.
• Assuming the cows need to add BCS at the rate of one-half BCs per month, approximately 40 to 50 pounds of gain per month, the supplement rate jumps to 10 pounds per head per day of the one-third commodity mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.