A new University of Illinois study explores potential policy solutions to reduce nitrogen loss while still protecting farmers’ bottom lines.
“We want to generate discussions on such policies, rather than provide definitive answers on which policy will be the best,” said Nicolas Martin, assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences and co-author of the study. “We’re trying to think of alternatives or scenarios that could improve current agriculture, considering profitability, food security and the environment.”
Martin and his collaborators leveraged a simulated dataset of more than 4,000 fields over a 30-year period to evaluate economically optimal nitrogen rates and leaching losses under four policy scenarios.
The first policy would modify price ratios, imposing a tax on nitrogen at a set ratio relative to the corn price. The second would charge farmers a fee for excess nitrogen leaching from fields above baseline levels in soils across Illinois. The third would subtract nitrogen removed in grain at harvest from nitrogen applied as fertilizer and charge a fee for the balance, and the final one reflected a voluntary nitrogen reduction program like current programs in the Midwest.
In the study scenario, farmers would be compensated for nitrogen fees and profit losses, ensuring, in most scenarios, a healthy bottom line. Additionally, all the policies resulted in the desired environmental outcome of less leaching.
Among the four policies, the nitrogen leaching fee showed the best outcome. The researchers cited greater cost-efficiency, better hot-spot control and higher internalization, penalizing scenarios where pollution is higher.
“The nitrogen leaching fee policy implies people can assess and measure how much nitrogen is leaving the field and are charged according to that amount. This policy has implementation challenges as it is difficult to measure the nitrogen leaving the soil in a given farm. With advances in technology, it could potentially be estimated with high accuracy using measurement devices or modeling,” Martin said.
“Where large amounts of nitrogen leave the field under specific management or soil conditions, hot spots can occur,” he said. “By focusing more on these regions, we can achieve smarter policy implementation, obtaining reductions in places where it matters the most.”
Wheatlage or grain
A new tool helps farmers decide the break-even price for wheatlage compared to harvesting wheat as grain.
University of Missouri Extension professor of agricultural economics Ray Massey said the spreadsheet tool he developed looks at what the standing crop is expected to be worth as a grain — though both yield and price can differ from now until actual harvest time — and what costs might change if it is harvested as wheatlage.
“If you can sell the wheat standing in the field for more than you can get for the grain minus harvest costs, you are better off harvesting as wheatlage rather than waiting to harvest as a grain,” Massey said.
Growers may consider wheatlage if they expect lower-than-normal wheat yields and may want to harvest the whole plant, have more need for forage than for wheat grain income or want to harvest wheat early and plant corn or soybeans.
The tool’s release comes at a time of historically low nationwide forage inventories.
“Depending on the fertilization of the farm, producers may be anticipating lower yields at home,” MU Extension dairy specialist Reagan Bluel said. “Also the late spring planting season, if extended much longer, will likely result in decreased tonnage. Producers are looking to fill a forage gap to feed their herd.”
A wrong decision this year will be more expensive because of high prices, MU Extension agricultural economist Joe Horner said.
“Good quality wheat silage is going to be worth more than feeders think,” Horner said. “Wheat fields past prime silage quality will be worth more if left to harvest for grain. The time window between smart cutting for silage versus combining for grain will be determined by weather, and it will be short.”
Copies of the wheatlage tool are available by sending email to masseyr@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.