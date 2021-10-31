University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein says millions of Americans this fall will buy a vegetable they, unfortunately, are unlikely to eat.
Pumpkins, colorful members of the gourd family, are sold mainly for decoration in the United States, but American colonists relied heavily on pumpkin for food.
Consumer demand today drives plant breeders to focus on ornamental appeal rather than table quality. Modern pumpkins mature into a deep orange color much earlier, and most varieties now bear a large stem that can serve as a convenient handle. Another new development is pumpkins with rinds covered with warts, which can make jack-o’-lanterns look more ghoulish.
Pumpkin is high in beta carotene, a red-orange pigment that the body converts into vitamin A, and is a good source of dietary fiber.
The spices used in pumpkin pie have health benefits of their own.
“Not many people could tolerate taking allspice directly to benefit from its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and stomach-calming properties,” Trinklein said. “However, consumed in a piece of pumpkin pie, it tastes rather delightful.”
Trinklein shares other facts about pumpkins including:
• Pumpkins have grown in North America for more than 5,000 years.
• Morton, Ill., the self-proclaimed Pumpkin Capital of the World, holds an annual Punkin Chuckin’ Contest. Competitors use elaborate mechanical devices to lob pumpkins across great distances.
• Guinness World Records gives the title of largest pumpkin pie to a confection made in 2010 at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest in Ohio. The pie weighed 3,699 pounds and measured 20 feet in diameter.
• At the first Thanksgiving in 1621, the Pilgrims probably did not serve pumpkin pie. Instead, they made pumpkin stew.
Don’t rake — recycle
An onslaught of leaves drop relentlessly every fall into yards, leaving homeowners to rake, bag and haul them out to the curb.
But what many don’t know is that those leaves are gold in the garden.
“After raking leaves this fall, think about recycling them on your property rather than bagging them for curbside pick-up,” University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Nancy Kreith said.
Fallen leaves are one of the most readily available forms of organic matter for home gardeners. Decomposing leaves increase organic matter in the soil, can be used as mulch for garden beds and lawns and are a valuable addition to compost piles.
“Be sure to separate diseased leaves from the leaves you plan to recycle or compost,” Kreith said.
Break down leaves with a leaf shredder or mulcher. Or run over raked leaves with a lawnmower to cut them into smaller pieces. This initial breakdown allows for improved air circulation and more surface area leading to quicker decomposition. How long it takes leaves to decompose will depend on the leaf size, tree species and moisture level.
Another easy way to recycle leaves is by storing them in garbage bags with small holes that allow leaves to break down naturally. Wetting the leaves and having holes in direct contact with the earth, where more microbes are present, will speed up the process.
The end result, referred to as leaf mold, “can then be used as mulch or saved as a carbon source for adding to your compost pile in the summer when there is less readily available ‘brown’ materials,” Kreith said.
Brown or dry materials are typically high in carbon and will help to balance the “green” or wet nitrogen-rich materials in a compost pile.
