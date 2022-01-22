The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Hogs and Pigs report places the Dec. 1 inventory at 74.2 million head, down about 1% from last quarter and 4% lower than the same time last year.
That’s the smallest December inventory since 2017, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
“Overall there are nearly 4% fewer hogs weighing under 180 pounds than a year ago, and these will be the market hogs arriving at processing plants from January to May 2022. These numbers and farrowing estimates add some bullish sentiment,” Franken said.
Meanwhile, winter farrowing intentions are up almost 0.5% from actual farrowings last year compared to expectations of 0.8% higher. Spring farrowing intentions are down about 0.8% from last year compared to expectations of nearly 0.2% higher. Lower-than-expected farrowing intentions, unless offset by pigs per litter pushing still higher, should translate into lower inventories later on, Franken said.
USDA estimates U.S. per capita pork consumption at 50.9 pounds per person for 2021 and forecasts the number dropping to 49.9 pounds per person in 2022. Prior to COVID-19, U.S. per capita pork consumption reached 52.4 pounds in 2019 or the highest it has been since it was 54.2 pounds in 1981.
“With this outlook for domestic consumption, the market will again look to exports to help bolster prices,” Franken said.
The U.S. exported 541 million pounds of pork in October, or nearly 8.5% less than in October 2020, largely due to 62.7% lower shipments to China and Hong Kong, which was only partly offset by stronger exports to Mexico and other parts of Latin America.
Hog prices generally tend to be higher the second and third quarters, with lower prices in the first and fourth quarters, and “all in all, recent reports offer some optimism for hog prices,” Franken said.
Consistent with that pattern, the forecast places first-quarter prices at $80.83 per hundredweight, rising to $91.37 and $92.93 by the second and third quarters, before dropping to $83.27 for the fourth quarter.
“These projections assume domestic demand maintains current levels and export demand grows in the latter half of the year. A big wild card, on that front, could be how African swine fever might affect competitors in export markets,” Franken said. “Of course, if demand is lower or if hog supply turns out to be greater than anticipated, then lower prices may be realized.”
Pork market
Imports of U.S. pork and pork products will be allowed into India, the world’s second-most populous nation.
“After decades of work, a market that had been closed to U.S. pork is being opened,” National Pork Producers Council President Jen Sorenson said. “We look forward to the new access, which will allow us to provide affordable, wholesome and nutritious U.S. pork products to consumers in India.”
India, which had a de facto ban on U.S. pork, has a population of 1.26 billion, meaning the potential market opportunity is significant. The agreement with the U.S. sets the stage for larger trade discussions.
In June 2019, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative terminated India’s participation in the Generalized System of Preferences program, which provides developing countries beneficial access to the U.S. market. USTR took that action because India did not provide equitable and reasonable U.S. access to its markets, including for U.S. pork.
Getting access to the Indian market has been one of NPPC’s top trade priorities which also include eliminating China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. pork, broader market access in Southeast Asia and unfettered market access for U.S. pork in Brazil, Ecuador, Indonesia, Jamaica, South Africa and Thailand.
