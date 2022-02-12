The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Cattle Inventory report places the total number of cattle and calves at 91.9 million head, down 2% from a year ago, confirming the industry remains in a contractionary phase in the cattle cycle.
“The number of cows and heifers that have calved total 39.5 million head, also nearly 2% below last year,” said Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
“That’s the smallest beef cow inventory since 2015, when producers were still rebuilding following the drought in 2012. As further evidence of continued contraction, both beef and dairy replacement heifers are down about 3% relative to last year, while other heifers are down 1%.”
The most recent Cattle on Feed report indicates over 12 million head on feed or just about 0.58% more than on Jan. 1 of last year.
“Though total cattle on feed are up 0.58%, steers on feed are down about 0.5% while heifers are up 2.4% from last year,” Franken said. “Looking at it another way, heifers comprise around 39% of the cattle in feedlots, according to recent reports, as compared to only 31 to 33% during much of the last expansion. This is additional evidence that producers are not yet planning to expand the brood cow herd.”
Taking into account the inventory and cattle-on-feed numbers, beef production is anticipated to be 2.5% lower in 2022 than last year. In terms of domestic demand, per capita beef consumption is expected to be about 57 pounds per person in 2022 compared to almost 59 pounds in 2021, or around 3% lower, and exports are projected to be 5.35% lower this year.
“All things considered, prices in 2022 are likely to exceed those of the last couple years,” Franken said.
Quarterly prices for slaughter steers are forecast to average about $141.14 per hundredweight, $144.55, $136 and $140.76, respectively. For 600 to 700 pound feeder steers, prices are forecast to average around $174 in the first quarter and then rise to $179.27 and $184.83 in the second and this quarters before falling to $180.34 in the fourth quarter.
“These projections reflect tighter supplies and anticipated pullbacks in domestic consumption and export demand,” Franken said. “However, if domestic demand holds and exports tick upward, then higher prices may be realized. Conversely, if new COVID variants hinder demand and disrupt trade, lower prices may ensue, and the potential for higher feed prices may increase the spread between live and feeder cattle prices.”
Managing operating costs
Planning budgets for 2022 from the University of Missouri can help livestock, row crop and forage operations quantify how much costs have increased and determine what those higher costs mean for the bottom line.
Ben Brown, senior research associate at MU, said fertilizer costs and other variable expenses, such as labor, fuel and chemicals, have increased due to supply chain disruptions and market conditions. Fixed costs, such as those for land and machinery, also have risen based on expected returns in 2022.
Livestock producers can expect higher costs for inputs such as protein supplements, grain, salt and minerals and labor.
Each 2022 planning budget — available for free download at muext.us/MissouriAgBudgets — estimates the total economic costs involved in an enterprise. With this information, producers then can determine how best to control input costs, set price targets for the year or size up and down farm enterprises to maximize profits.
“We really want to empower and encourage farmers, lenders and other people who use these budgets to customize them for their situation and when they need to make a decision,” MU Extension agricultural economist Ryan Milhollin said.
