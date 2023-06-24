Increasing demand for clean energy has state and local governments discussing the impact future solar development will have on agricultural lands.
A new report from the Center for Rural Affairs aims to provide an overview of policy approaches to combine solar with agriculture — a practice known as agrisolar or agrivoltaics.
Heidi Kolbeck-Urlacher, policy manager for the center and author of the the report “Policy Approaches for Dual-Use and Agrisolar Practices,” said clean energy and agriculture do not require an either/or approach.
“Combining agriculture and solar energy systems on the same land creates both economic and environmental benefits,” she said. “This includes offering new income streams to local farmers, improving soil health and increasing beneficial pollinators. It can also expand siting opportunities for solar deployment.”
Agrivoltaics practices can include solar co-located with crops, grazing, beekeeping, pollinator habitat, aquaculture and farm or dairy processing.
The report examines the amount of land expected to be impacted by the rapid increase in solar development and the opportunities available to encourage or facilitate keeping this land in agricultural dual-use through policy mechanisms at the federal, state and local levels.
“Through thoughtful planning, decision-makers can craft policies that allow communities to take advantage of the economic benefits of solar development, such as increased tax revenue, while at the same time reserving the agricultural values of the local community,” Kolbeck-Urlacher said.
The report is available to view and download at cfra.org/publications or through agrisolarclearinghouse.org.
Mental health help
Farming is stressful, and the Illinois agriculture community faces unique challenges every day that take a toll on mental health.
A new program from University of Illinois Extension gives farmers and their families free access to professional mental health care.
The Illinois Agricultural Mental Health Voucher Program broadens access to care by connecting producers with local mental health professionals. Agricultural producers, workers and their family members can request vouchers that can be redeemed for three behavioral health sessions, either in person or online.
Research shows agriculture workers have higher rates of depression, anxiety and deaths by suicide compared to the general population. Illinois Extension specialist and agriculture and biological engineering assistant professor Josie Rudolphi said Illinois farmers also face many barriers to getting mental health care such as cost, insurance coverage and access.
“Many people are unsure whether their insurance covers mental health care. Many are not sure where or how to find a therapist,” Rudolphi said. “The voucher program works to reduce some of the barriers that preclude agricultural producers, workers and their family members from accessing help.”
Program coordinator Kacie Hulshof said the program is unique because it has established a network of participating Illinois mental health providers.
“Producers who may otherwise not have access can seek help free of charge from established, certified professionals without the need for medical insurance,” Hulshof said.
The voucher request form and more information are available online at go.illinois.edu/FarmStressVoucher. Independent providers and agencies who are interested in enrolling can email farm-stress@illinois.eud to see if they are eligible.
The program was made possible by a grant from the Illinois Department of Agriculture through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Through the grant, Illinois Extension offers several programs to help people who work in agriculture to learn more about stress and stress management, as well as programs for agricultural community members and mental health providers to learn more about how to help someone who is struggling or in crisis. Learn more at publish.illinois.edu/FarmStress.
