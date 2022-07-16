The latest inventory of all hogs and pigs at 72.5 million head is down just slightly from last quarter and almost 1% lower than a year ago, and as expected, market hog and breeding inventories both are down about 1% from a year ago.
Each class of market hog inventories also is down compared to the same time last year, with the lightest weight class down the most at 1.3%.
“The decline in lighter weight hogs partly reflects that the March through May pig crop is also 1% smaller than last year, as anticipated, with about 1.4% fewer sows farrowed and about 0.5% more pigs saved per litter. Looking forward, summer and fall farrowing intentions are down 0.5 % and 1.4% from actual farrowings last year. These numbers should similarly imply somewhat smaller slaughter numbers in subsequent periods,” said Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
Frozen stocks of pork are rebounding but have not yet reached pre-COVID-19 levels. Franken said, and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture cold storage report, cold stocks of pork at the end of May are up 2% from the previous month and 17% from a year ago.
“The USDA forecasts U.S. pork consumption at 51.1 pounds per person in 2022, rising to 51.7 pounds per person in 2023, matching the highest it’s been since prior to COVID-19, when it reached 52.1 pounds in 2019,” Franken said. “Strong domestic demand is expected to persist.”
The U.S. exported 529 million pounds of pork in April, or about 19% less than in April 2021. The USDA estimates U.S. pork exports in the second quarter of 2022 to be 1.6 billion pounds, or 15% lower than last year.
“In general, hog prices tend to be higher in the second and third quarters, with lower prices in the first and fourth quarters. Consistent with that pattern, this price series is forecast to average about $103.78 (per hundredweight) for the third quarter of 2022, falling to $91.70 by the fourth quarter and $92.59 for the first quarter of 2023 before rising to $101.47 for the second quarter of 2023,” Franken said. “These projections are consistent with the supply and demand scenario currently anticipated. However, if greater production is realized or if export demand softens, prices may be lower.”
Pesticide Drift
A new guide available at go.illinois.edu/drift helps producers and gardeners know what to do if pesticide drift is suspected.
“While much work has been done to educate pesticide users about safety and most applications are made according to label directions, unfortunately cases of misuse still occur,” University of Illinois Extension weed science specialist Michelle Wiesbrook said. “The most common type of pesticide misuse is pesticide drift, and when it occurs, emotions can run high while seeking answers.”
Pesticides can be carried downwind to non-target areas by vapor drift and particle drift.
Vapor drift occurs when vapors produced by a pesticide are carried out of the target area. The process of vapor production, called volatilization, can occur up to several days after an application.
Particle drift is the actual movement of spray particles off target, usually by the wind.
“A proper diagnosis of pesticide drift requires quite a bit of problem solving to rule out any possible causes of injury such as disease or insect damage which can mimic chemical injury,” Wiesbrook said. “Local Extension educators and state specialists may assist with this process.”
To file a complaint, obtain pesticide drift complaint form from the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Environmental Programs at www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pesticides/Pages/Pesticides-Uses-Misuses.aspx or by calling 800-641-3934 or 217-785-2427. Complaint forms must be received by the IDOA within 30 days of the incident or within 30 days of when the damage was noticed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.