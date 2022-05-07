Missouri farm income appears on pace for another record year.
“It’s not often when there are back-to-back record years for Missouri farm income, but the data suggests 2021 set a new record for Missouri farm income at $4.27 billion, and 2022 appears to be close behind at $4.19 billion,” said John Kruse, an associate research and Extension professor in agricultural and applied economics at the University of Missouri.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture won’t release official 2021 Missouri net farm income estimates until November.
But Kruse presented his report on the 2022 Missouri farm income outlook — available for download at umurl.us/MoFarmIncome2022 — at the recent Abner Womack Missouri Agriculture Outlook Conference, hosted by MU’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute.
Last year’s drought in Canada reduced canola production 35%, and dry conditions continue to linger in south-central Canada. Southern Brazil and Argentina experienced a second year of La Nina-induced drought, significantly reducing their current soybean crops. Dry conditions in Europe are raising concerns for the coming growing season.
In the U.S. 30% of the wheat crop is reported in good to excellent condition, compared with 53% this time last year, and drought conditions persist across much of the southwestern U.S., including areas supporting cattle grazing.
In addition, the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to reduce exportable crop production from Ukraine in the current marketing year as well as for the 2022-23 year and possibly beyond, mostly affecting wheat, corn and sunflower products, Kruse said. Sanctions on Russia are expected to affect fertilizer supplies and energy prices, and prices likely will remain high for these inputs for the next few years.
Global corn, wheat and oilseed stocks remain tight, with rice the only large food commodity with stocks above the 30-year average.
Commodity prices, which gradually have increased as global supplies grow tighter, are driving the income growth, Kruse said, and as farmers look to the 2022 growing season, there is reason for continued optimism.
“The strength in farm income occurs even as ad hoc government payments are significantly reduced from 2020 levels,” he said. “Stronger commodity prices may add to crop and livestock cash receipts, but there will likely be some offset from higher production expenses, especially feed, fertilizer, fuel, labor (and) interest.”
Although 2021 livestock receipts are estimated to be up $1.3 billion, that increase is more than halfway offset by rising feed and feeder livestock costs. Projections suggested that margins could get tighter, but livestock prices in the first quarter of 2022 have been higher than were anticipated in January and will help bolster livestock receipts in 2022.
Garden Hour
As the growing season begins, University of Missouri Extension’s weekly Garden Hour returns to its noon slot on Wednesdays.
MU Extension specialists address lawn, garden, disease and insect questions during the free hourlong virtual sessions.
Listeners hear a weather report from MU Extension climatologist Pat Guinan along with brief sessions on timely gardening topics, Extension horticulturist Donna Aufdenberg said.
Horticulturists answer submitted and live questions from participants and cover timely topics for the season.
Sessions are held via Zoom and livestreamed at youtube.com/c/muipm/live, where recordings of past sessions also are available.
Registration and more information are available online at ipm.missouri.edu/townHalls.
